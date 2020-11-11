Red bean and wild garlic dip

PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT This quick dip can be made with beans such as adzuki, black-eyed, moong, which have many health benefits and make a nice alternative.

Wild garlic is growing in abundance at the moment and adds a really fresh note to this delicious dip.

Makes 400g

425g can adzuki or black-eyed beans

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 tsp fenugreek

2 Tbsp olive oil, plus extra for serving

½ tsp salt

freshly ground black pepper

2 stems fresh wild garlic,

1 Tbsp tahini or nut butter

1 lime, juice

fresh mint and coriander

Method

Drain the beans, reserving the liquid for later use.

In a dry fry pan, add the coriander, cumin and fenugreek and toast lightly over a moderate heat. Remove and grind to a fine powder.

Add the oil to the fry pan, add the beans and spices and cook for 2 minutes.

Place the beans and all the spices and oil in a food processor. Season with salt and pepper, tahini and 1-2 tsp lime juice.

To prepare the wild garlic

Remove any damaged outer leaves, keep the flowers for serving and roughly chop the white bulb and about 5cm of the upper green steam. Place in the food processor and blend until smooth and creamy.

Taste and adjust, if necessary.

Finish with a drizzle of olive oil, tear up the herbs and sprinkle over with the wild garlic flowers.