Tomato tart

    By Alison Lambert
    Photo: Simon Lambert
    Photo: Simon Lambert
    Serves 4-6

    4-6 firm tomatoes

    1 Tbsp olive oil, plus extra for serving

    sea salt flakes

    cracked black pepper

    Shortcrust pastry

    125g butter, cold

    250g flour

    1 tsp salt

    1 Tbsp cold water

    To serve

    green salad

    Method

    Begin by making the pastry. Place the flour and salt in a bowl, grate in the cold butter and rub in with your fingers until combined.

    Using a bread and butter knife, cut through the water in the flour. Use your hands and bring the dough together. If it is too dry, add half a teaspoon of water at a time until your dough comes together.

    Turn out on to the bench and lightly bring the dough together. Wrap and chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.

    Divide the dough in half and use one half for this tart.

    Lightly dust your bench with flour and roll the dough into a round 20cm diameter (approx). Place on a baking tray and chill for another 30 minutes.

    Heat your oven to 200degC.

    Slice the tomatoes into 5mm thick rounds.

    Lay the tomatoes over the rested base so that they are flat and not overlapping. Season with salt and pepper.

    Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the pastry is golden and crisp and the tomatoes have dried a little and have taken on a deeper colour.

    Remove and cool slightly.

    Drizzle over a little olive oil and serve with a punchy green salad.

