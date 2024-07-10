Defining differences

Recent years have seen a prolific rise in interest in chardonnay in the retail market, partly driven by the plethora of offerings from California that have flooded the country. That interest helps to shine a light on our own wines.

It is a lovely time of year to enjoy chardonnay, as their richness makes them food friendly across a range of cuisine, whether that be lighter dishes on a warm late autumn day, or something heartier. A wine from Burgundy in today’s selection too, but a Kiwi connection as it’s from Domaine Thomson’s vines there.

2022 Domain Road Defiance Bannockburn Chardonnay

RRP $35 Price

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Perfumed and fragrant,

melding stone fruit and

ripe apple, evolving to

spice and nuts. The

palate fatter and richer

than the nose implies,

mouthfilling yet not

heavy. Stone fruit and

tropical notes,

butterscotch, spices,

light oak seasoning

joining in, with the

warm glow of the

summer sun on the

finish. Develops

rockmelon notes and

additional creaminess

as it opens.

2021 Hunter’s Offshoot Marlborough Chardonnay $34.90 Price Rating Excellent to Outstanding A wisps of gunflint quickly evolves to ripe fruits, a touch of clotted cream, refined oak seasoning. Depth of flavour matched by a cooling feel in the mouth, stone fruits, nectarine, citrus, a zesty tanginess that keeps this lively. Nuttiness and light toasty elements come into play, lots of complexity and interest in the glass. Lively, vibrant, nicely done. www.hunters.co.nz

2022 Carrick Organic Bannockburn Chardonnay

RRP $39 Price

Rating Outstanding

Smoke and dustiness, shifts to

fragrance, nuttiness

and stone fruits. A

creamy lactic note

countered by fruit

sherbet tanginess. Nut

and stone fruit

characters meet

lemony citrus keeping

this crisp and zesty.

Opens out wonderfully

in the glass, a

beguiling and fragrant

nose with mandarin

zest, palate builds in

breadth and intensity, a

long, fresh, spicy

close. Tautness in a

good way.

2023 Hunter’s Marlborough Chardonnay

RRP $25.90 Price

Rating Excellent

Fresh and inviting

nose, peach and

stone fruit notes

lead, a touch of

toffee/caramel and a

light seasoning of

oak that lets the fruit

shine. Creamy palate

entry, again the fruit

nicely to the fore,

fresh acidity

supporting the whole

without dominating,

that wisp of toffee

making an

appearance too.

Supple, refreshing,

nicely done.

2023 Jules Taylor Marlborough Chardonnay

RRP $25 Price

Rating Excellent

Clearly volume on the

nose here, ripe fruits

in the tropical

spectrum contrasted

by a stony/saline

quality. Full in the

mouth, brimming with

flavour impact, again

that ripe fruit very

much to the fore,

hints of toasty oak,

creamy, almost

viscous. Soft and

cuddly at first, the

acidity creates a

nicely cooling

contrast as it gets into

gear, while spice notes frame the close.

2020 Domaine Thomson St Aubin les Travers de Chez Edouard

RRP $85 Price

Rating Excellent

Fascinating nose,

initially wisps of

something wild, wet

wool, shifting to

spice/anise,

smokiness/tobacco

with the fruit swelling

up to meet it. The ripe

fruits kicks off the

palate, supple and

rich before a core of

stony minerality

makes its presence

felt, leading to a dry,

nutty close. Fleshes

out very nicely in the

glass; a wine that makes you think.