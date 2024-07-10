Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Defining differences

    By Mark Henderson
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine
    3. Wine Reviews

    Recent years have seen a prolific rise in interest in chardonnay in the retail market, partly driven by the plethora of offerings from California that have flooded the country. That interest helps to shine a light on our own wines.

    It is a lovely time of year to enjoy chardonnay, as their richness makes them food friendly across a range of cuisine, whether that be lighter dishes on a warm late autumn day, or something heartier. A wine from Burgundy in today’s selection too, but a Kiwi connection as it’s from Domaine Thomson’s vines there.

    2022 Domain Road Defiance Bannockburn Chardonnay

     
    Price RRP $35
    Rating Very Good to Excellent
     
    Perfumed and fragrant, 
    melding stone fruit and 
    ripe apple, evolving to 
    spice and nuts. The 
    palate fatter and richer 
    than the nose implies, 
    mouthfilling yet not 
    heavy. Stone fruit and 
    tropical notes, 
    butterscotch, spices, 
    light oak seasoning 
    joining in, with the 
    warm glow of the 
    summer sun on the 
    finish. Develops 
    rockmelon notes and 
    additional creaminess 
    as it opens.
     
     

    2021 Hunter’s Offshoot Marlborough Chardonnay 

     
    Price $34.90
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding
     
    A wisps of gunflint 
    quickly evolves to 
    ripe fruits, a touch 
    of clotted cream, 
    refined oak 
    seasoning. Depth of 
    flavour matched by 
    a cooling feel in the 
    mouth, stone fruits, 
    nectarine, citrus, a 
    zesty tanginess that 
    keeps this lively. 
    Nuttiness and light 
    toasty elements 
    come into play, lots 
    of complexity and 
    interest in the glass. 
    Lively, vibrant, 
    nicely done.
     
     

    2022 Carrick Organic Bannockburn Chardonnay 

     
    Price RRP $39
    Rating Outstanding
     
    Smoke and dustiness, shifts to 
    fragrance, nuttiness 
    and stone fruits. A 
    creamy lactic note 
    countered by fruit 
    sherbet tanginess. Nut 
    and stone fruit 
    characters meet 
    lemony citrus keeping 
    this crisp and zesty. 
    Opens out wonderfully 
    in the glass, a 
    beguiling and fragrant 
    nose with mandarin 
    zest, palate builds in 
    breadth and intensity, a 
    long, fresh, spicy 
    close. Tautness in a 
    good way.
     
     

    2023 Hunter’s Marlborough Chardonnay

     
    Price RRP $25.90
    Rating Excellent
     
    Fresh and inviting 
    nose, peach and 
    stone fruit notes 
    lead, a touch of 
    toffee/caramel and a 
    light seasoning of 
    oak that lets the fruit 
    shine. Creamy palate 
    entry, again the fruit 
    nicely to the fore, 
    fresh acidity 
    supporting the whole 
    without dominating, 
    that wisp of toffee 
    making an 
    appearance too. 
    Supple, refreshing, 
    nicely done.
     
     

    2023 Jules Taylor Marlborough Chardonnay

     
    Price RRP $25
    Rating Excellent
     
    Clearly volume on the 
    nose here, ripe fruits 
    in the tropical 
    spectrum contrasted 
    by a stony/saline 
    quality. Full in the 
    mouth, brimming with 
    flavour impact, again 
    that ripe fruit very 
    much to the fore, 
    hints of toasty oak, 
    creamy, almost 
    viscous. Soft and 
    cuddly at first, the 
    acidity creates a 
    nicely cooling 
    contrast as it gets into 
    gear, while spice notes frame the close.
     
     

    2020 Domaine Thomson St Aubin les Travers de Chez Edouard

     
    Price RRP $85
    Rating Excellent
     
    Fascinating nose, 
    initially wisps of 
    something wild, wet 
    wool, shifting to 
    spice/anise, 
    smokiness/tobacco 
    with the fruit swelling 
    up to meet it. The ripe 
    fruits kicks off the 
    palate, supple and 
    rich before a core of 
    stony minerality 
    makes its presence 
    felt, leading to a dry, 
    nutty close. Fleshes 
    out very nicely in the 
    glass; a wine that makes you think.
     