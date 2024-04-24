Extra notes add interest to palate

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
I have really been enjoying the 2023 sav blancs I’ve been tasting recently — although there is one cheeky 2022 late release interloper among today’s lineup. The sav blancs manage to capture that quintessential brightness and juiciness centred on typical gooseberry and cut grass/chopped herb characters, but are then layering in all sorts of extra flavours.
Among today’s wines I spotted pea-pod, capsicum, spice, citrus, nectarine, seashell, lemon verbena and gunflint notes which all increase the palate interest.
2023 Astrolabe Awatere Valley Sauvignon Blanc
Price RRP $30
Rating Excellent to outstanding
Fascinating nose, nettle,
sweet pea-pod, smoke,
cut grass and
gooseberry, lifting out of
the glass. Initially a touch
of tautness, chalky
phenolics accentuating
the structure before a
burst of flavour totally
envelops the palate.
Almost a tingly quality,
dances on the palate,
fabulous length,
mandarin zest adding a
delicious bittersweet
note. A wine to
contemplate, or simply
enjoy.
2023 Saint Clair Wairau Reserve Sauvignon Blanc
Price RRP $36
Rating Excellent
Wisps of flinty
smokiness, lead,
quickly evolving to
classic SB pungency
with gooseberry,
capsicum and spice.
Delightfully cool,
inviting mouthfeel, a
core of sweet fruit with
ripe nectarine offering
that combo of sweet
yet zesty. Mouthfilling,
brimming with flavour,
with a long, long finish
framed by lime and a
hint of salinity. Classic
pungency and
brightness.
2023 Babydoll Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
Price RRP $19.50
Rating Very good to excellent
Nettle, cut grass and
capsicum lead, a little
gravelly minerality and
gunflint follows.
Sweetly fruited,
gooseberry, chopped
herbs, citrus, quite
supple, then the juicy,
lip-smacking close
comes into play
highlighting the
freshness on the
finish. Fans of SB will
be very happy with
this; it is generous,
bright and zesty,
delivering a very
classic SB experience.
2022 Astrolabe Taihoa Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
Price RRP $37
Rating Excellent
This takes a different
path, wild yeast/warm
baguette, smoke, green
bean/pea pod, lemon
curd, honeyed yet fresh.
Complex and fascinating,
the flavours echo the
nose, it is all about
balance and integration,
elegance and refinement
showing another side to
SB. Brings in a grainy,
chewy element to the
texture, excellent length,
on a richly composed
frame. A great food
choice too.
2023 Carrick Organic Bannockburn Sauvignon Blanc
Price RRP $32
Rating Very good to excellent
Completely different, a
burst of fruit jube with a
tangy counterpoint,
smoke, citrus zest, an
intriguing funky nuance.
Green apple and lemony
citrus in the mouth,
tangy and supercharged,
crying out for a sunny
afternoon and a plate of
cheese. Aeration sees
the tanginess ease back
as the texture and length
are more apparent.
Definitely jolts the
senses awake.
2023 Astrolabe Kēkerengū Coast Sauvignon Blanc
Price RRP $32
Rating Excellent to outstanding
Hints of smoke and
yeast, less overt green
notes, more into the
citrus and nectarine
flesh spectrum, a
grassy undercurrent.
Richly textural, almost
creamy, understated
elegance, a wine that is
comfortable in its own
skin with deceptive
flavour intensity.
Lovely complexity,
wonderful carry, very
alluring, you find
yourself looking for
another glass.
2023 Misha’s Vineyard The Starlet Central Otago Sauvignon Blanc
Price RRP $32
Rating Excellent
A wisp of funkiness
draws back the curtain
to reveal notes of
citrus, chopped herb
and a wisp of seashell.
A burst of flavour in
the mouth, exuberant,
vibrant, grabs you by
the tonsils and doesn’t
let go. A wee touch of
chalky phenolics adds
to the textural impact.
Wonderful length and
carry. With air the
nose is slightly
reticent but the palate
absolutely delivers.
2023 Domain Road Vineyard Bannockburn Sauvignon Blanc
Price RRP $27
Rating Excellent
A smear of honey on
warm brioche, lemon
verbena. Cut grass and
gooseberry also make
an appearance. The
palate continues the
theme, good flavour
intensity and depth with
a core of acidity keeping
this fresh and racy. With
aeration there is real
textural impact here, that
fatness snapped into
line by the long, racy,
herb-accented close. A
winning combo.