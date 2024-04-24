Extra notes add interest to palate

I have really been enjoying the 2023 sav blancs I’ve been tasting recently — although there is one cheeky 2022 late release interloper among today’s lineup. The sav blancs manage to capture that quintessential brightness and juiciness centred on typical gooseberry and cut grass/chopped herb characters, but are then layering in all sorts of extra flavours.

Among today’s wines I spotted pea-pod, capsicum, spice, citrus, nectarine, seashell, lemon verbena and gunflint notes which all increase the palate interest.

2023 Astrolabe Awatere Valley Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $30 Price

Rating Excellent to outstanding

Fascinating nose, nettle,

sweet pea-pod, smoke,

cut grass and

gooseberry, lifting out of

the glass. Initially a touch

of tautness, chalky

phenolics accentuating

the structure before a

burst of flavour totally

envelops the palate.

Almost a tingly quality,

dances on the palate,

fabulous length,

mandarin zest adding a

delicious bittersweet

note. A wine to

contemplate, or simply

enjoy.

2023 Saint Clair Wairau Reserve Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $36 Price

Rating Excellent

Wisps of flinty

smokiness, lead,

quickly evolving to

classic SB pungency

with gooseberry,

capsicum and spice.

Delightfully cool,

inviting mouthfeel, a

core of sweet fruit with

ripe nectarine offering

that combo of sweet

yet zesty. Mouthfilling,

brimming with flavour,

with a long, long finish

framed by lime and a

hint of salinity. Classic

pungency and

brightness.

2023 Babydoll Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $19.50 Price

Rating Very good to excellent

Nettle, cut grass and

capsicum lead, a little

gravelly minerality and

gunflint follows.

Sweetly fruited,

gooseberry, chopped

herbs, citrus, quite

supple, then the juicy,

lip-smacking close

comes into play

highlighting the

freshness on the

finish. Fans of SB will

be very happy with

this; it is generous,

bright and zesty,

delivering a very

classic SB experience.

2022 Astrolabe Taihoa Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $37 Price

Rating Excellent

This takes a different

path, wild yeast/warm

baguette, smoke, green

bean/pea pod, lemon

curd, honeyed yet fresh.

Complex and fascinating,

the flavours echo the

nose, it is all about

balance and integration,

elegance and refinement

showing another side to

SB. Brings in a grainy,

chewy element to the

texture, excellent length,

on a richly composed

frame. A great food

choice too.

2023 Carrick Organic Bannockburn Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $32 Price

Rating Very good to excellent

Completely different, a

burst of fruit jube with a

tangy counterpoint,

smoke, citrus zest, an

intriguing funky nuance.

Green apple and lemony

citrus in the mouth,

tangy and supercharged,

crying out for a sunny

afternoon and a plate of

cheese. Aeration sees

the tanginess ease back

as the texture and length

are more apparent.

Definitely jolts the

senses awake.

2023 Astrolabe Kēkerengū Coast Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $32 Price

Rating Excellent to outstanding

Hints of smoke and

yeast, less overt green

notes, more into the

citrus and nectarine

flesh spectrum, a

grassy undercurrent.

Richly textural, almost

creamy, understated

elegance, a wine that is

comfortable in its own

skin with deceptive

flavour intensity.

Lovely complexity,

wonderful carry, very

alluring, you find

yourself looking for

another glass.

2023 Misha’s Vineyard The Starlet Central Otago Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $32 Price

Rating Excellent

A wisp of funkiness

draws back the curtain

to reveal notes of

citrus, chopped herb

and a wisp of seashell.

A burst of flavour in

the mouth, exuberant,

vibrant, grabs you by

the tonsils and doesn’t

let go. A wee touch of

chalky phenolics adds

to the textural impact.

Wonderful length and

carry. With air the

nose is slightly

reticent but the palate

absolutely delivers.

2023 Domain Road Vineyard Bannockburn Sauvignon Blanc

RRP $27 Price

Rating Excellent

A smear of honey on

warm brioche, lemon

verbena. Cut grass and

gooseberry also make

an appearance. The

palate continues the

theme, good flavour

intensity and depth with

a core of acidity keeping

this fresh and racy. With

aeration there is real

textural impact here, that

fatness snapped into

line by the long, racy,

herb-accented close. A

winning combo.