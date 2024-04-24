Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Extra notes add interest to palate

    By Mark Henderson
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine
    3. Wine Reviews

    I have really been enjoying the 2023 sav blancs I’ve been tasting recently — although there is one cheeky 2022 late release interloper among today’s lineup. The sav blancs manage to capture that quintessential brightness and juiciness centred on typical gooseberry and cut grass/chopped herb characters, but are then layering in all sorts of extra flavours.

    Among today’s wines I spotted pea-pod, capsicum, spice, citrus, nectarine, seashell, lemon verbena and gunflint notes which all increase the palate interest.

     

    2023 Astrolabe Awatere Valley Sauvignon Blanc

     
    Price RRP $30
    Rating Excellent to outstanding
     
    Fascinating nose, nettle, 
    sweet pea-pod, smoke, 
    cut grass and 
    gooseberry, lifting out of 
    the glass. Initially a touch 
    of tautness, chalky 
    phenolics accentuating 
    the structure before a 
    burst of flavour totally 
    envelops the palate. 
    Almost a tingly quality, 
    dances on the palate, 
    fabulous length, 
    mandarin zest adding a 
    delicious bittersweet 
    note. A wine to 
    contemplate, or simply 
    enjoy.
     

     

    2023 Saint Clair Wairau Reserve Sauvignon Blanc

     
    Price RRP $36
    Rating Excellent
     
    Wisps of flinty 
    smokiness, lead, 
    quickly evolving to 
    classic SB pungency 
    with gooseberry, 
    capsicum and spice. 
    Delightfully cool, 
    inviting mouthfeel, a 
    core of sweet fruit with 
    ripe nectarine offering 
    that combo of sweet 
    yet zesty. Mouthfilling, 
    brimming with flavour, 
    with a long, long finish 
    framed by lime and a 
    hint of salinity. Classic 
    pungency and 
    brightness.
     
     

    2023 Babydoll Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

     
    Price RRP $19.50
    Rating Very good to excellent
     
    Nettle, cut grass and 
    capsicum lead, a little 
    gravelly minerality and 
    gunflint follows. 
    Sweetly fruited, 
    gooseberry, chopped 
    herbs, citrus, quite 
    supple, then the juicy, 
    lip-smacking close 
    comes into play 
    highlighting the 
    freshness on the 
    finish. Fans of SB will 
    be very happy with 
    this; it is generous, 
    bright and zesty, 
    delivering a very 
    classic SB experience.
     
     

    2022 Astrolabe Taihoa Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 

     
    Price RRP $37
    Rating Excellent
     
    This takes a different 
    path, wild yeast/warm 
    baguette, smoke, green 
    bean/pea pod, lemon 
    curd, honeyed yet fresh. 
    Complex and fascinating, 
    the flavours echo the 
    nose, it is all about 
    balance and integration, 
    elegance and refinement 
    showing another side to 
    SB. Brings in a grainy, 
    chewy element to the 
    texture, excellent length, 
    on a richly composed 
    frame. A great food 
    choice too.
     
     

    2023 Carrick Organic Bannockburn Sauvignon Blanc

     
    Price RRP $32
    Rating Very good to excellent
     
    Completely different, a 
    burst of fruit jube with a 
    tangy counterpoint, 
    smoke, citrus zest, an 
    intriguing funky nuance. 
    Green apple and lemony 
    citrus in the mouth, 
    tangy and supercharged, 
    crying out for a sunny 
    afternoon and a plate of 
    cheese. Aeration sees 
    the tanginess ease back 
    as the texture and length 
    are more apparent. 
    Definitely jolts the 
    senses awake.
     
     

    2023 Astrolabe Kēkerengū Coast Sauvignon Blanc 

     
    Price RRP $32
    Rating Excellent to outstanding
     
    Hints of smoke and 
    yeast, less overt green 
    notes, more into the 
    citrus and nectarine 
    flesh spectrum, a 
    grassy undercurrent. 
    Richly textural, almost 
    creamy, understated 
    elegance, a wine that is 
    comfortable in its own 
    skin with deceptive 
    flavour intensity. 
    Lovely complexity, 
    wonderful carry, very 
    alluring, you find 
    yourself looking for 
    another glass.
     
     

    2023 Misha’s Vineyard The Starlet Central Otago Sauvignon Blanc 

     
    Price RRP $32
    Rating Excellent
     
    A wisp of funkiness 
    draws back the curtain 
    to reveal notes of 
    citrus, chopped herb 
    and a wisp of seashell. 
    A burst of flavour in 
    the mouth, exuberant, 
    vibrant, grabs you by 
    the tonsils and doesn’t 
    let go. A wee touch of 
    chalky phenolics adds 
    to the textural impact. 
    Wonderful length and 
    carry. With air the 
    nose is slightly 
    reticent but the palate 
    absolutely delivers.
     
     

    2023 Domain Road Vineyard Bannockburn Sauvignon Blanc

     
    Price RRP $27
    Rating Excellent
     
    A smear of honey on 
    warm brioche, lemon 
    verbena. Cut grass and 
    gooseberry also make 
    an appearance. The 
    palate continues the 
    theme, good flavour 
    intensity and depth with 
    a core of acidity keeping 
    this fresh and racy. With 
    aeration there is real 
    textural impact here, that 
    fatness snapped into 
    line by the long, racy, 
    herb-accented close. A 
    winning combo.
     