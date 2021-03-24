Harvest time looms in Central

It's that time of year again when harvest will be in the offing in Central Otago; it’s slightly later in the Waitaki.

There used to be a rule of thumb that harvest would occur 100 to 115 days after full-flower, giving viticulturists a rough target for their picking date. Working in the vines and monitoring their progress over the growing season refines that focus date.

Grape berry analysis and tasting is the final tool to sharpen that focus (always with an eye on the weather) and set a start date.

It’s an exciting and hectic time for the industry.

2019 Rockburn Eight Barrels Gibbston Vineyard pinot noir

Price: $96Rating: Very good toexcellent

Stewed fruits, warm leather,

boot polish, Marmite, herbs

with time. I find this a bit of

an enigma, initially supple

and rounded with a

different flavour

spectrum, yet over time

the elements seem

disparate and not yet

integrated. A cooler feel

to this, a sweet fruit

core, herbs, savoury

notes, quite zesty.

Needs time to meld.

www.rockburn.co.nz

2018 Cox’s Vineyard Gibbston pinot noir

Price: $60Rating: Excellent tooutstanding

Perfume, musk, a wilder

hint, earthy/stony nuances.

Deliciously silky entry, great

fruit depth yet retaining

elegance and pinosity.

Undercurrents of dried

herbs and savoury notes

build along with an

appealing chewiness,

nicely judged tannins

with good balance. The

fruit grows in sweetness

but finds a foil in the

savoury elements.

Finishes long and dry.

www.coxsvineyard.co.nz

2018 Burn Cottage Burn Cottage Vineyard Central Otago pinot noir

Price: $70Rating: Excellent tooutstanding

Subtle fragrance with cedar,

dusty stones, ripe fruit and

growing perfume. Textural

richness and depth, then

surprising tannins,

deceptive power and

depth with the sweet fruit

joined by growing wild

herb and savoury notes.

A wisp of baking spices

and a long, dry, black tea

accented close. Youthful

chewiness, drinkability

and potential too.

www.burncottage.com

2018 Carrick Organic Bannockburn pinot noir

Price: $46

Rating: Excellent

An initial rush of bonfire

embers and toast, then

fragrance and dark fruits,

flirting between plum,

blueberry and raspberry as

it opens. Bonfire smoke

on the palate, the fruit

bubbling up with real

spiciness. Quite a

degree of richness, the

tannins adding some

nice chewiness. As this

opens fragrance builds,

while the ripe, but not

over-sweet fruit swells.

www.carrick.co.nz

2017 Doctors Flat Central Otago pinot noir

Price: $49Rating: Outstanding

A sense of volume to the

lovely nose, darker fruits,

spices, earth with florality

growing. Intensely

flavoured, powerful yet

without heaviness,

showcasing dark fruits,

lead pencil, spices, a

wisp of wild herb and a

beguiling savoury

quality, a little whole

bunch sappiness, too.

Refined yet powerful

tannins, this could slip

into a burgundy line-up.

Built for the future.

www.doctorsflat.co.nz

2017 Akitu A1 Central Otago pinot noir

Price: $65Rating: Excellent

Boldly expressive nose,

berry compote, mixed red

and dark fruits and crushed

leaf/herbs, perfume and

earth with aeration.

Concentration to the fruit,

as if someone had

cooked down a jus,

backed by dried herbs

and graphite. At the

same time, this is fresh

and crisp with an

almost tingly raciness.

Develops an almost

sweet ‘n’ sour quality.

www.akitu.wine