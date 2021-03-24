Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Harvest time looms in Central

    By Mark Henderson
    It's that time of year again when harvest will be in the offing in Central Otago; it’s slightly later in the Waitaki.

    There used to be a rule of thumb that harvest would occur 100 to 115 days after full-flower, giving viticulturists a rough target for their picking date. Working in the vines and monitoring their progress over the growing season refines that focus date.

    Grape berry analysis and tasting is the final tool to sharpen that focus (always with an eye on the weather) and set a start date.

    It’s an exciting and hectic time for the industry.

    2019 Rockburn Eight Barrels Gibbston Vineyard pinot noir

    Price: $96
    Rating: Very good to
    excellent

    Stewed fruits, warm leather,
    boot polish, Marmite, herbs
    with time. I find this a bit of
    an enigma, initially supple
    and rounded with a
    different flavour
    spectrum, yet over time
    the elements seem
    disparate and not yet
    integrated. A cooler feel
    to this, a sweet fruit
    core, herbs, savoury
    notes, quite zesty.
    Needs time to meld.

    www.rockburn.co.nz

    2018 Cox’s Vineyard Gibbston pinot noir

    Price: $60
    Rating: Excellent to
    outstanding

    Perfume, musk, a wilder
    hint, earthy/stony nuances.
    Deliciously silky entry, great
    fruit depth yet retaining
    elegance and pinosity.
    Undercurrents of dried
    herbs and savoury notes
    build along with an
    appealing chewiness,
    nicely judged tannins
    with good balance. The
    fruit grows in sweetness
    but finds a foil in the
    savoury elements.
    Finishes long and dry.

    www.coxsvineyard.co.nz

    2018 Burn Cottage Burn Cottage Vineyard Central Otago pinot noir

    Price: $70
    Rating: Excellent to
    outstanding

    Subtle  fragrance with cedar,
    dusty stones, ripe fruit and
    growing perfume. Textural
    richness and depth, then
    surprising tannins,
    deceptive power and
    depth with the sweet fruit
    joined by growing wild
    herb and savoury notes.
    A wisp of baking spices
    and a long, dry, black tea
    accented close. Youthful
    chewiness, drinkability
    and potential too.

    www.burncottage.com

    2018 Carrick Organic Bannockburn pinot noir

    Price: $46
    Rating: Excellent

    An initial rush of bonfire
    embers and toast, then
    fragrance and dark fruits,
    flirting between plum,
    blueberry and raspberry as
    it opens. Bonfire smoke
    on the palate, the fruit
    bubbling up with real
    spiciness. Quite a
    degree of richness, the
    tannins adding some
    nice chewiness. As this
    opens fragrance builds,
    while the ripe, but not
    over-sweet fruit swells.

    www.carrick.co.nz

    2017 Doctors Flat Central Otago pinot noir

    Price: $49
    Rating: Outstanding

    A sense of volume to the
    lovely nose, darker fruits,
    spices, earth with florality
    growing. Intensely
    flavoured, powerful yet
    without heaviness,
    showcasing dark fruits,
    lead pencil, spices, a
    wisp of wild herb and a
    beguiling savoury
    quality, a little whole
    bunch sappiness, too.
    Refined yet powerful
    tannins, this could slip
    into a burgundy line-up.
    Built for the future.

    www.doctorsflat.co.nz

    2017 Akitu A1 Central Otago pinot noir

    Price: $65
    Rating: Excellent

    Boldly expressive nose,
    berry compote, mixed red
    and dark fruits and crushed
    leaf/herbs, perfume and
    earth with aeration.
    Concentration to the fruit,
    as if someone had
    cooked down a jus,
    backed by dried herbs
    and graphite. At the
    same time, this is fresh
    and crisp with an
    almost tingly raciness.
    Develops an almost
    sweet ‘n’ sour quality.

    www.akitu.wine

     

