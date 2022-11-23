Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Not all just about the year

    By Mark Henderson
    Today's collection rounds up a number of Otago Pinot Noirs tasted over a couple of sessions that have been waiting for their moment in the sun.

    They cover a raft of vintages from the memorably hot 2018, the quite cool 2020, warm 2021 to the cooler 2019, but one clear takeaway from them is that good wines can be made in any year.

    I can be as guilty as any of falling for the perceived "great years", but sensitivity in the vineyard and the winery can lead to great wines in any year.

     

    2021 Wild Irishman Three Colleens Gibbston Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $109
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Bonfire smoke, oak 
    spices, red fruits to the 
    fore, raspberry, hints of 
    violetty perfume. 
    Engaging coolness & 
    freshness a core, the 
    fruit joined by flecks of 
    spice, wild herb and 
    rhubarb. Elegant, great 
    balance, depth of 
    flavour yet light on its 
    feet. There’s 
    youthfulness to this, 
    yet so nicely integrated 
    that it already appeals. 
    The growing tannins 
    show intent for the 
    future.

    www.kinross.nz

     

    2021 Wild Irishman Doctors Flat Vineyard Bannockburn Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $79
    Rating Outstanding

    Boldly fragrant nose, 
    spice & savoury 
    nuances initially, a hint 
    of funk/saddle leather, 
    fruit in support. Ripely 
    fruited, berry compote, 
    raspberry, charcuterie 
    and wild herbs, stony 
    minerality that adds an 
    almost tingly quality. 
    Deeper, richer, a depth 
    of fruit that speaks of 
    potential yet already 
    drinkable. Lots to 
    enjoy, shows its 
    inherent class.

    www.kinross.nz

     

    2020 Valli Waitaki Vineyard Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $85
    Rating Excellent

    A sense of some 
    development here. 
    Lovely cedary 
    perfume, cigar box, 
    earthy touches, wisps 
    of forest floor, the 
    nose drawing you in. 
    A cool vein running 
    through this, bright, 
    vibrant, sweetly 
    fruited yet savoury, 
    chewy tannins 
    providing backbone 
    but not intruding. 
    Complex, interesting, 
    flavours hanging on 
    the close, this really 
    works as a whole.

    www.valliwine.com

     

    2019 Providore P-Series White Label Central Otago Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $69
    Rating Excellent

    Perfume & spice set 
    the tone, elegance, a 
    sense of delicacy. The 
    palate is drier, tauter, 
    more structured at first, 
    developing silkiness as 
    it opens up. Excellent 
    depth of flavour and 
    interest, but more 
    about intent for the 
    future rather than 
    immediacy. The nose 
    grows in power, 
    adding earthy touches, 
    extra chewiness to the 
    texture also evident.

    www.providorewines.com

     

    2019 Providore P-Series Black Label Central Otago Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $69
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Attractive fragrance, 
    intrigue here too, 
    earth, herbs, black 
    tea, fruit in the wings, 
    subtlety. Starts on a 
    silky path before the 
    tannins kick in 
    providing chew and 
    grip, black tea again 
    and an almost bitter
    sweet quality. Solid 
    backbone with fine 
    drying tannins fram
    ing the close. Power 
    yet vibrancy, growing 
    nicely with all 
    elements in place.

    www.providorewines.com

     

    2021 Carrick Billet Doux Central Otago Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $36
    Rating Excellent

    Youthfully bold, the 
    fruit bursts from the 
    glass alongside a 
    little wildness, forest 
    floor and tea leaf, 
    raspberry compote 
    later. Bright, vibrant 
    palate with 
    cardamom, 
    raspberry and a little 
    toffee/caramel 
    nuance on the close. 
    The acidity adds a 
    refreshing tanginess 
    that gets the salivary 
    juices going. Nice 
    energy and purity. A 
    lot of ingredient to 
    enjoy now.

    www.carrick.co.nz

     

    2019 Penkridge Farm Central Otago Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $40
    Rating Excellent

    Smoke & incense, 
    earth, savoury 
    aspects coming into 
    play, wisps of 
    charry oak, backed 
    by fruit. Lovely 
    depth, fruit filling the 
    mouth, matched by 
    bright acidity giving 
    this lift and vibrancy, 
    while an element of 
    sun on warm leather 
    adds a savoury 
    aspect.  Delicious 
    drinkability, the 
    underlying structure 
    brings a crunchy 
    quality to the close. 
    Nicely juicy.

    www.penkridgefarm.co.nz

     

    2018 Penkridge Farm Central Otago Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $40
    Rating Excellent

    Lovely florality here, 
    old roses, violets, 
    earthy nuances, 
    dried herbs, the fruit 
    nicely integrated. 
    The palate echoes 
    the nose gaining 
    notes of sun on hot 
    bricks, spices and 
    savoury notes while 
    further aeration 
    brings hints of 
    leather & 
    mushroom. 
    Beginning to show 
    some development 
    and while there’s 
    still good grip here, 
    it’s ready to be enjoyed.

    www.penkridgefarm.co.nz