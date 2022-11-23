Not all just about the year

Today's collection rounds up a number of Otago Pinot Noirs tasted over a couple of sessions that have been waiting for their moment in the sun.

They cover a raft of vintages from the memorably hot 2018, the quite cool 2020, warm 2021 to the cooler 2019, but one clear takeaway from them is that good wines can be made in any year.

I can be as guilty as any of falling for the perceived "great years", but sensitivity in the vineyard and the winery can lead to great wines in any year.

2021 Wild Irishman Three Colleens Gibbston Pinot Noir

Bonfire smoke, oak

spices, red fruits to the

fore, raspberry, hints of

violetty perfume.

Engaging coolness &

freshness a core, the

fruit joined by flecks of

spice, wild herb and

rhubarb. Elegant, great

balance, depth of

flavour yet light on its

feet. There’s

youthfulness to this,

yet so nicely integrated

that it already appeals.

The growing tannins

show intent for the

future.

www.kinross.nz

2021 Wild Irishman Doctors Flat Vineyard Bannockburn Pinot Noir

Boldly fragrant nose,

spice & savoury

nuances initially, a hint

of funk/saddle leather,

fruit in support. Ripely

fruited, berry compote,

raspberry, charcuterie

and wild herbs, stony

minerality that adds an

almost tingly quality.

Deeper, richer, a depth

of fruit that speaks of

potential yet already

drinkable. Lots to

enjoy, shows its

inherent class.

www.kinross.nz

2020 Valli Waitaki Vineyard Pinot Noir

A sense of some

development here.

Lovely cedary

perfume, cigar box,

earthy touches, wisps

of forest floor, the

nose drawing you in.

A cool vein running

through this, bright,

vibrant, sweetly

fruited yet savoury,

chewy tannins

providing backbone

but not intruding.

Complex, interesting,

flavours hanging on

the close, this really

works as a whole.

www.valliwine.com

2019 Providore P-Series White Label Central Otago Pinot Noir

Perfume & spice set

the tone, elegance, a

sense of delicacy. The

palate is drier, tauter,

more structured at first,

developing silkiness as

it opens up. Excellent

depth of flavour and

interest, but more

about intent for the

future rather than

immediacy. The nose

grows in power,

adding earthy touches,

extra chewiness to the

texture also evident.

www.providorewines.com

2019 Providore P-Series Black Label Central Otago Pinot Noir

Attractive fragrance,

intrigue here too,

earth, herbs, black

tea, fruit in the wings,

subtlety. Starts on a

silky path before the

tannins kick in

providing chew and

grip, black tea again

and an almost bitter

sweet quality. Solid

backbone with fine

drying tannins fram

ing the close. Power

yet vibrancy, growing

nicely with all

elements in place.

www.providorewines.com

2021 Carrick Billet Doux Central Otago Pinot Noir

Youthfully bold, the

fruit bursts from the

glass alongside a

little wildness, forest

floor and tea leaf,

raspberry compote

later. Bright, vibrant

palate with

cardamom,

raspberry and a little

toffee/caramel

nuance on the close.

The acidity adds a

refreshing tanginess

that gets the salivary

juices going. Nice

energy and purity. A

lot of ingredient to

enjoy now.

www.carrick.co.nz

2019 Penkridge Farm Central Otago Pinot Noir

Smoke & incense,

earth, savoury

aspects coming into

play, wisps of

charry oak, backed

by fruit. Lovely

depth, fruit filling the

mouth, matched by

bright acidity giving

this lift and vibrancy,

while an element of

sun on warm leather

adds a savoury

aspect. Delicious

drinkability, the

underlying structure

brings a crunchy

quality to the close.

Nicely juicy.

www.penkridgefarm.co.nz

2018 Penkridge Farm Central Otago Pinot Noir

Lovely florality here,

old roses, violets,

earthy nuances,

dried herbs, the fruit

nicely integrated.

The palate echoes

the nose gaining

notes of sun on hot

bricks, spices and

savoury notes while

further aeration

brings hints of

leather &

mushroom.

Beginning to show

some development

and while there’s

still good grip here,

it’s ready to be enjoyed.

www.penkridgefarm.co.nz