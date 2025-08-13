Lighter, low-alcohol wines still pleasing to the palate

It is clear from the sales of the Nolo (No or Low Alcohol) wines that more people are looking to moderate their intake of alcohol. Wines in the "lighter" category can also achieve that. It is the natural sugar in grapes that converts to alcohol during fermentation so wineries are seeking to mitigate that.

Forrest Wines have been early innovators, their Doctors range where they have developed practices in the vineyard "to slow the grape plant’s ability to make sugar but not its ability to make flavour" bring levels down considerably.

Picking fruit earlier in the harvest window is another way to reduce alcohol levels.

Finally, Brown Brothers halts fermentation early, retaining the natural sugar in the grapes at a much lower alcohol level.

These wines have palate weight sometimes missing in the zero alc wines, but "lighten the load".

2023 Forrest The Doctors’ Marlborough Rosé 9%

RRP $20 Price

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Fresh, engaging

nose of strawberry,

apricot, fruit pastille

and a wisp of herb.

Those characters

echoed on the

palate, ripe nectarine

adding to the

stonefruit aspects,

the ripe fruit

refreshed by a

lovely, zesty, tangy

counterpoint. Really

good texture, the

palate racy and dry,

cooling freshness

framing the lingering

fruit notes.

2024 Tread Softly Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 11%

RRP $19.99 Price

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Citrussy notes

focused on lime zest,

guava, pea pod, a

typical undercurrent

of chopped herbs. In

the mouth ripe

gooseberry, a little

tropical fruit

influence, with hints

of oyster shell-like

salinity. Fresh and

bright, good flavour

depth, with a citrus

note taking you

through to the finish.

2024 Forrest The Doctors’ Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 9.5%

RRP $20 Price

Rating Excellent

Vibrant nose sings

"come and get me".

Apple, capsicum and

citrus the aromatic top

notes, passionfruit a

deeper register.

Gooseberry and cut

grass to the fore, rock

melon, a note that hints

more tropical, citrus

flitting between lemon

and grapefruit. Great

depth and mouthfeel, a

backbone of acidity

lending a salivatory, lip-

smacking quality to the

close. Begs another glass.

2024 Tread Softly East Coast Pinot Gris 11%

RRP $19.99 Price

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Apple, nashi pear, subtle

but attractive. The palate

offers pear and orange

zest, wisps of musk and

wet stone, rather than a

big flavour bomb, this is

more about the

creaminess of texture,

rich, mouthfilling and

ever so drinkable. I

suspect your glass will

be empty before you

know it. With air the

nose opens out,

becoming fragrant and

lightly honeyed, an extra

crisp aspect joining the

close.

2024 Brown Brothers Light & Refreshing Moscato 5.5%

RRP $15.99 Price

Rating Very Good to Excellent

So aromatic, musk,

rose petal, spice,

fresh grapes, heart on

its sleeve stuff.

There’s a wee hint of

tingly spritz adding

freshness, though at

its heart this is

unabashedly honeyed

and sweet, playing

those cards so well.

Deceptively moreish

and some magic

going on here as

while this has clear

sweetness, it leaves

your palate feeling

clean and refreshed.

2024 Brown Brothers Sparkling Moscato 6.5%

RRP $15.99 Price

Rating Very Good

A whisper deeper

register to the

aromatics, again

musk, fruit sherbet,

apricot and grapes.

This comes across as

a touch less sweet

than its stablemate

with its frothy mousse

effervescence, picking

up a little apple note.

This is unashamedly

not a wine to

intellectualise over,

just pop a cork and

revel in the fun. A great

foil to an antipasto

platter or so many Asian cuisines.