Wednesday, 13 August 2025

Lighter, low-alcohol wines still pleasing to the palate

    By Mark Henderson
    It is clear from the sales of the Nolo (No or Low Alcohol) wines that more people are looking to moderate their intake of alcohol. Wines in the "lighter" category can also achieve that. It is the natural sugar in grapes that converts to alcohol during fermentation so wineries are seeking to mitigate that.

    Forrest Wines have been early innovators, their Doctors range where they have developed practices in the vineyard "to slow the grape plant’s ability to make sugar but not its ability to make flavour" bring levels down considerably.

    Picking fruit earlier in the harvest window is another way to reduce alcohol levels.

    Finally, Brown Brothers halts fermentation early, retaining the natural sugar in the grapes at a much lower alcohol level.

    These wines have palate weight sometimes missing in the zero alc wines, but "lighten the load".

    2023 Forrest The Doctors’ Marlborough Rosé 9%

     
    Price RRP $20
    Rating Very Good to Excellent
     
    Fresh, engaging 
    nose of strawberry, 
    apricot, fruit pastille 
    and a wisp of herb. 
    Those characters 
    echoed on the 
    palate, ripe nectarine 
    adding to the 
    stonefruit aspects, 
    the ripe fruit 
    refreshed by a 
    lovely, zesty, tangy 
    counterpoint. Really 
    good texture, the 
    palate racy and dry, 
    cooling freshness 
    framing the lingering 
    fruit notes.
     
     

    2024 Tread Softly Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 11%

     
    Price RRP $19.99
    Rating Very Good to Excellent
     
    Citrussy notes 
    focused on lime zest, 
    guava, pea pod, a 
    typical undercurrent 
    of chopped herbs. In 
    the mouth ripe 
    gooseberry, a little 
    tropical fruit 
    influence, with hints 
    of oyster shell-like 
    salinity. Fresh and 
    bright, good flavour 
    depth, with a citrus 
    note taking you 
    through to the finish.
     
     

    2024 Forrest The Doctors’ Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 9.5%

     
    Price RRP $20
    Rating Excellent
     
    Vibrant nose sings 
    "come and get me". 
    Apple, capsicum and 
    citrus the aromatic top 
    notes, passionfruit a 
    deeper register. 
    Gooseberry and cut 
    grass to the fore, rock 
    melon, a note that hints 
    more tropical, citrus 
    flitting between lemon 
    and grapefruit. Great 
    depth and mouthfeel, a 
    backbone of acidity 
    lending a salivatory, lip-
    smacking quality to the 
    close. Begs another glass.
     
     

    2024 Tread Softly East Coast Pinot Gris 11%

     
    Price RRP $19.99
    Rating Very Good to Excellent
     
    Apple, nashi pear, subtle 
    but attractive. The palate 
    offers pear and orange 
    zest, wisps of musk and 
    wet stone, rather than a 
    big flavour bomb, this is 
    more about the 
    creaminess of texture, 
    rich, mouthfilling and 
    ever so drinkable. I 
    suspect your glass will 
    be empty before you 
    know it. With air the 
    nose opens out, 
    becoming fragrant and 
    lightly honeyed, an extra 
    crisp aspect joining the 
    close.
     
     

    2024 Brown Brothers Light & Refreshing Moscato 5.5%

     
    Price RRP $15.99
    Rating Very Good to Excellent
     
    So aromatic, musk, 
    rose petal, spice, 
    fresh grapes, heart on 
    its sleeve stuff. 
    There’s a wee hint of 
    tingly spritz adding 
    freshness, though at 
    its heart this is 
    unabashedly honeyed 
    and sweet, playing 
    those cards so well. 
    Deceptively moreish 
    and some magic 
    going on here as 
    while this has clear 
    sweetness, it leaves 
    your palate feeling 
    clean and refreshed.
     
     

    2024 Brown Brothers Sparkling Moscato 6.5%

     
    Price RRP $15.99
    Rating Very Good
     
    A whisper deeper 
    register to the 
    aromatics, again 
    musk, fruit sherbet, 
    apricot and grapes. 
    This comes across as 
    a touch less sweet 
    than its stablemate 
    with its frothy mousse 
    effervescence, picking 
    up a little apple note. 
    This is unashamedly 
    not a wine to 
    intellectualise over, 
    just pop a cork and 
    revel in the fun. A great 
    foil to an antipasto 
    platter or so many Asian cuisines.
     