Three ways to celebrate Methode Marlborough Day

Don’t expect to see the fruits of this year’s labours for a while yet though, as the methode traditionelle process is one of time and patience: we should see the first releases from this vintage beginning to appear in 2026. My best laid plans to taste the featured wines on the day went to custard, but like me you can still delve into the widely available current releases, including these three fine exemplars above.
Dunedin Urban Wine Walk
A bit of a heads-up in case you haven’t spotted it — the Dunedin Urban Wine Walk takes place on Saturday, April 27. Eight local venues are collaborating with eight South Island wineries (including five from Central Otago) to create eight urban cellar doors for the day.
The ticket price includes your tasting glass, three tastings at each venue, a food voucher and a voucher towards purchases on the day. There is no set route; you can start at whichever venue you prefer and amble on your own self-guided tour from venue to venue. Further info on social media with tickets available from Eventbrite.
Rifters Gin Cellar Door in Arrowtown
Taking time out in Arrowtown in the future? There is a new "must visit" opportunity if you are a gin lover. Local award-winning craft distillery Rifters has opened Arrowtown’s first gin-only tasting room. Situated in the historic Dudleys Cottage (by The Dishery, for those that know it) it opens Wednesday to Sunday year round. A great option to be able to try before you buy.