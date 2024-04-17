Three ways to celebrate Methode Marlborough Day

Held on the last Friday of March each year, Methode Marlborough Day celebrates the conclusion of the harvest for sparkling wines, which happens earlier than that for still wines. It champions the methode traditionelle wines crafted in Marlborough by the 12 wineries comprising the Methode Marlborough group.

Don’t expect to see the fruits of this year’s labours for a while yet though, as the methode traditionelle process is one of time and patience: we should see the first releases from this vintage beginning to appear in 2026. My best laid plans to taste the featured wines on the day went to custard, but like me you can still delve into the widely available current releases, including these three fine exemplars above.

Dunedin Urban Wine Walk

A bit of a heads-up in case you haven’t spotted it — the Dunedin Urban Wine Walk takes place on Saturday, April 27. Eight local venues are collaborating with eight South Island wineries (including five from Central Otago) to create eight urban cellar doors for the day.

The ticket price includes your tasting glass, three tastings at each venue, a food voucher and a voucher towards purchases on the day. There is no set route; you can start at whichever venue you prefer and amble on your own self-guided tour from venue to venue. Further info on social media with tickets available from Eventbrite.

Rifters Gin Cellar Door in Arrowtown

Taking time out in Arrowtown in the future? There is a new "must visit" opportunity if you are a gin lover. Local award-winning craft distillery Rifters has opened Arrowtown’s first gin-only tasting room. Situated in the historic Dudleys Cottage (by The Dishery, for those that know it) it opens Wednesday to Sunday year round. A great option to be able to try before you buy.

2018 Daniel le Brun Blanc de Blancs Methode Traditionelle

RRP $39.99 Price

Rating Very Good to Excellent

Immediately fresh and

inviting, bready/yeasty

notes, citrus,

nectarine. In the

mouth, zesty contrast

between fruit

sweetness and racy

tanginess. Fruit to the

fore, nectarine, apple

and citrus nuances

with a nutty underlay.

Heart on it’s sleeve

stuff, bright, fresh, full

of appeal with a little

bittersweet quality on

the close adding to the

interest.

NV No 1 Family Estate No 1 Reserve Methode Traditionelle

RRP $96 Price

Rating Outstanding

Lovely, engaging nose,

a deeper timbre,

savoury qualities,

toasty/biscuity notes,

dry honey, with a zesty

backdrop. Fills every

corner of the mouth

with flavour, candied

lemon, warm baguette,

something akin to

vanilla bean, lovely

balance and poise, the

flavours hanging on the

close. Clearly serious,

real drive and energy to

this as the acidity kicks

into gear.

NV Hunter’s Miru Miru Methode Traditionelle

RRP $31.90 Price

Rating Excellent

A waft of smoke shifts to attractive

bready notes, fresh

fruit influences and a

savoury twist.

Generous in the

mouth, leading with

red apple and

stonefruit influences

with those bready,

toasty notes neatly

in support.

Wonderful balance

and integration here,

beautifully poised.

Fresh, vital, the

flavours resonating

nicely on the close.

Lots to enjoy.