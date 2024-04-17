Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Three ways to celebrate Methode Marlborough Day

    By Mark Henderson
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine
    3. Wine Reviews

    Held on the last Friday of March each year, Methode Marlborough Day celebrates the conclusion of the harvest for sparkling wines, which happens earlier than that for still wines. It champions the methode traditionelle wines crafted in Marlborough by the 12 wineries comprising the Methode Marlborough group.

    Don’t expect to see the fruits of this year’s labours for a while yet though, as the methode traditionelle process is one of time and patience: we should see the first releases from this vintage beginning to appear in 2026. My best laid plans to taste the featured wines on the day went to custard, but like me you can still delve into the widely available current releases, including these three fine exemplars above.

    Dunedin Urban Wine Walk

    A bit of a heads-up in case you haven’t spotted it — the Dunedin Urban Wine Walk takes place on Saturday, April 27. Eight local venues are collaborating with eight South Island wineries (including five from Central Otago) to create eight urban cellar doors for the day.

    The ticket price includes your tasting glass, three tastings at each venue, a food voucher and a voucher towards purchases on the day. There is no set route; you can start at whichever venue you prefer and amble on your own self-guided tour from venue to venue. Further info on social media with tickets available from Eventbrite.

    Rifters Gin Cellar Door in Arrowtown

    Taking time out in Arrowtown in the future? There is a new "must visit" opportunity if you are a gin lover. Local award-winning craft distillery Rifters has opened Arrowtown’s first gin-only tasting room. Situated in the historic Dudleys Cottage (by The Dishery, for those that know it) it opens Wednesday to Sunday year round. A great option to be able to try before you buy.

    2018 Daniel le Brun Blanc de Blancs Methode Traditionelle

     
    Price RRP $39.99
    Rating Very Good to Excellent
     
    Immediately fresh and 
    inviting, bready/yeasty 
    notes, citrus, 
    nectarine. In the 
    mouth, zesty contrast 
    between fruit 
    sweetness and racy 
    tanginess. Fruit to the 
    fore, nectarine, apple 
    and citrus nuances 
    with a nutty underlay. 
    Heart on it’s sleeve 
    stuff, bright, fresh, full 
    of appeal with a little 
    bittersweet quality on 
    the close adding to the 
    interest.
     
     

    NV No 1 Family Estate No 1 Reserve Methode Traditionelle

     
    Price RRP $96
    Rating Outstanding
     
    Lovely, engaging nose, 
    a deeper timbre, 
    savoury qualities, 
    toasty/biscuity notes, 
    dry honey, with a zesty 
    backdrop. Fills every 
    corner of the mouth 
    with flavour, candied 
    lemon, warm baguette, 
    something akin to 
    vanilla bean, lovely 
    balance and poise, the 
    flavours hanging on the 
    close. Clearly serious, 
    real drive and energy to 
    this as the acidity kicks 
    into gear.
     
     

    NV Hunter’s Miru Miru Methode Traditionelle

     
    Price RRP $31.90
    Rating Excellent
     
    A waft of smoke shifts to attractive 
    bready notes, fresh 
    fruit influences and a 
    savoury twist. 
    Generous in the 
    mouth, leading with 
    red apple and 
    stonefruit influences 
    with those bready, 
    toasty notes neatly 
    in support. 
    Wonderful balance 
    and integration here, 
    beautifully poised. 
    Fresh, vital, the 
    flavours resonating 
    nicely on the close. 
    Lots to enjoy.
     