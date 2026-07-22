Young industry members recognised

Central Otago Young Viticulturist and Winemaker competitions

News recently landed on my desk of the results at the Otago legs of the 2026 Young Winemaker of the Year (also including contestants from North Canterbury) and the 2026 Young Viticulturist of the Year competitions.

I’m always eager to give a shout-out to the emerging talent that make the wine industry their career.

The combined Awards Dinner ceremony was held at the Bannockburn Hall on July 2.

Congratulations to Lisa Fromont of Te Kano Wines who took out the young winemaker title.

Lisa is primarily based at Te Kano’s Waitaki Estate, where she is second in command of both the vineyards and the winery. Second place went to Joshua Irving from Lincoln University.

Third spot went to Matt O’Connor from Prophet’s Rock. Also competing and giving it their all were Rachel Tonk from Crater Rim (North Canterbury); Lachie John, Mount Edward; Maggie Wise, VinPro; Matthew Kerruish, Matt Connell Wines; and Regina Marks, Monte Christo.

In the young viticulturist competition, congratulations to winner Matthew Kerruish from Vinewise Viticulture who also works on his family vineyards and winery, Folding Hills Wines in Bendigo.

Well done to Braxton Benseman from Mt Difficulty, who came second and to Chavi Cleworth from Carrick, who came third. Also competing were Savannah McGhie from Burn Cottage; Olive Roberts, Peregrine; Abby Crawford and Hamish Anderson, both from Felton Road.

Both Lisa and Matthew are taking part in the Burgundy exchange in August so will sadly have to cede their spots in the national finals.

London Wine Fair Icon Chardonnay tasting

The London Wine Fair begins each year with a blind tasting, the wines selected by Sarah Abbott, master of wine, and Ronan Sayburn, master sommelier.

This year’s event was dubbed ‘‘Icon Chardonnay’’ and had an amazingly diverse selection from all corners of the globe. Countries represented included France, England, Italy, Germany, Spain, Greece, Switzerland, the United States, South Africa, Chile, Uruguay, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

Once ‘‘the dust settled’’ it was fantastic to see two New Zealand wines in the top 10, with the 2020 Bell Hill Limeworks Chardonnay from North Canterbury and the 2021 Felton Road Bannockburn Chardonnay from Central Otago doing the country proud.

Top 10 Greatest Chardonnays of the World

1. Tolpuddle Vineyard 2023 Chardonnay, Coal River Valley, Tasmania, Australia.

2. Vasse Felix, Heytesbury Chardonnay 2020, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia.

3. Danbury Ridge, Octagon Block Chardonnay 2023, Essex, England.

4. Ruinart, Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2013, Champagne, France.

5. Domaine Henri Boillot 2022, Bâtard-Montrachet, Burgundy, France.

6. Bell Hill, Limeworks Chardonnay 2020, North Canterbury, New Zealand.

7. Shaw + Smith, M3 Chardonnay 2021, Adelaide Hills, South Australia, Australia.

8. Felton Road, Bannockburn Chardonnay 2021, Central Otago, New Zealand.

9. Antinori, Cervaro della Sala 2023, Umbria, Italy.

10. Domaine Donatsch, Unique Chardonnay 2024, Graubunden, Switzerland.



Central Otago Pinot Noir

Price RRP $85

Rating Excellent

Lovely nose, fragrant and

floral, ripe yet elegant,

hints of stony minerality,

flitting between

strawberry, cherry,

raspberry, a lightly

savoury quality. Quite

fine in the mouth,

classically medium-

weight, nicely

structured, great

integration, depth

here yet not

bombastic. A little

more earthiness

now, a wine that

demands your

attention and rewards

the effort.

www.mountedward.com



Pinot Noir

Price RRP $80

Rating Excellent

A more brooding quality,

touches of wildness,

graphite/lead pencil,

earthiness, herb and

savoury notes, the

focus less on the fruit

than on the other

complexities. Dry and

taut, tannic backbone

underpinning it,

stony gravels, earth,

herb, again the fruit in

the supporting role. A

salivatory quality on

the long close. Taut,

youthful, this is

crying out for food or

some time.

www.carrick.co.nz

Price RRP $110

Rating Excellent to Outstanding



Immediately expressive

nose, sweetly ripe and

beautifully perfumed,

nice interplay between

red fruits, spices and

savoury aspects, herb

touches joining in.

Lovely velvety

mouthfeel, fine

tannins providing

good grip, excellent

fruit depth and super

integration. Bright,

vibrant, nothing

seems out of place.

Raring to go but still

with gas in the tank.

Just such a flavour

explosion.

www.rockburn.co.nz