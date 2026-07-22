Wednesday, 22 July 2026

Young industry members recognised

    By Mark Henderson
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine
    3. Wine Reviews

    Central Otago Young Viticulturist and Winemaker competitions

    News recently landed on my desk of the results at the Otago legs of the 2026 Young Winemaker of the Year (also including contestants from North Canterbury) and the 2026 Young Viticulturist of the Year competitions.

    I’m always eager to give a shout-out to the emerging talent that make the wine industry their career.

    The combined Awards Dinner ceremony was held at the Bannockburn Hall on July 2.

    Congratulations to Lisa Fromont of Te Kano Wines who took out the young winemaker title.

    Lisa is primarily based at Te Kano’s Waitaki Estate, where she is second in command of both the vineyards and the winery. Second place went to Joshua Irving from Lincoln University.

    Third spot went to Matt O’Connor from Prophet’s Rock. Also competing and giving it their all were Rachel Tonk from Crater Rim (North Canterbury); Lachie John, Mount Edward; Maggie Wise, VinPro; Matthew Kerruish, Matt Connell Wines; and Regina Marks, Monte Christo.

    In the young viticulturist competition, congratulations to winner Matthew Kerruish from Vinewise Viticulture who also works on his family vineyards and winery, Folding Hills Wines in Bendigo.

    Well done to Braxton Benseman from Mt Difficulty, who came second and to Chavi Cleworth from Carrick, who came third. Also competing were Savannah McGhie from Burn Cottage; Olive Roberts, Peregrine; Abby Crawford and Hamish Anderson, both from Felton Road.

    Both Lisa and Matthew are taking part in the Burgundy exchange in August so will sadly have to cede their spots in the national finals.

    London Wine Fair Icon Chardonnay tasting

    The London Wine Fair begins each year with a blind tasting, the wines selected by Sarah Abbott, master of wine, and Ronan Sayburn, master sommelier.

    This year’s event was dubbed ‘‘Icon Chardonnay’’ and had an amazingly diverse selection from all corners of the globe. Countries represented included France, England, Italy, Germany, Spain, Greece, Switzerland, the United States, South Africa, Chile, Uruguay, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

    Once ‘‘the dust settled’’ it was fantastic to see two New Zealand wines in the top 10, with the 2020 Bell Hill Limeworks Chardonnay from North Canterbury and the 2021 Felton Road Bannockburn Chardonnay from Central Otago doing the country proud.

    Top 10 Greatest Chardonnays of the World

    1. Tolpuddle Vineyard 2023 Chardonnay, Coal River Valley, Tasmania, Australia.

    2. Vasse Felix, Heytesbury Chardonnay 2020, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia.

    3. Danbury Ridge, Octagon Block Chardonnay 2023, Essex, England.

    4. Ruinart, Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2013, Champagne, France.

    5. Domaine Henri Boillot 2022, Bâtard-Montrachet, Burgundy, France.

    6. Bell Hill, Limeworks Chardonnay 2020, North Canterbury, New Zealand.

    7. Shaw + Smith, M3 Chardonnay 2021, Adelaide Hills, South Australia, Australia.

    8. Felton Road, Bannockburn Chardonnay 2021, Central Otago, New Zealand.

    9. Antinori, Cervaro della Sala 2023, Umbria, Italy.

    10. Domaine Donatsch, Unique Chardonnay 2024, Graubunden, Switzerland.

     

    2024 Mount Edward Pisa Terrace
    Central Otago Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $85
    Rating Excellent

    Lovely nose, fragrant and 
    floral, ripe yet elegant, 
    hints of stony minerality, 
    flitting between 
    strawberry, cherry, 
    raspberry, a lightly 
    savoury quality. Quite 
    fine in the mouth, 
    classically medium-
    weight, nicely 
    structured, great 
    integration, depth 
    here yet not 
    bombastic. A little 
    more earthiness 
    now, a wine that 
    demands your 
    attention and rewards 
    the effort.

    www.mountedward.com

     

    2023 Carrick Organic The Magnetic Bannockburn 
    Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $80
    Rating Excellent

    A more brooding quality, 
    touches of wildness, 
    graphite/lead pencil, 
    earthiness, herb and 
    savoury notes, the 
    focus less on the fruit 
    than on the other 
    complexities. Dry and 
    taut, tannic backbone 
    underpinning it, 
    stony gravels, earth, 
    herb, again the fruit in 
    the supporting role. A 
    salivatory quality on 
    the long close. Taut, 
    youthful, this is 
    crying out for food or 
    some time.

    www.carrick.co.nz

     

    2023 Rockburn The Art Bendigo Pinot Noir

    Price RRP $110
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding
     
    Immediately expressive 
    nose, sweetly ripe and 
    beautifully perfumed, 
    nice interplay between 
    red fruits, spices and 
    savoury aspects, herb 
    touches joining in. 
    Lovely velvety 
    mouthfeel, fine 
    tannins providing 
    good grip, excellent 
    fruit depth and super 
    integration. Bright, 
    vibrant, nothing 
    seems out of place. 
    Raring to go but still 
    with gas in the tank. 
    Just such a flavour 
    explosion.

    www.rockburn.co.nz

     