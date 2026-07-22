Young industry members recognised

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Central Otago Young Viticulturist and Winemaker competitions
I’m always eager to give a shout-out to the emerging talent that make the wine industry their career.
The combined Awards Dinner ceremony was held at the Bannockburn Hall on July 2.
Congratulations to Lisa Fromont of Te Kano Wines who took out the young winemaker title.
Lisa is primarily based at Te Kano’s Waitaki Estate, where she is second in command of both the vineyards and the winery. Second place went to Joshua Irving from Lincoln University.
Third spot went to Matt O’Connor from Prophet’s Rock. Also competing and giving it their all were Rachel Tonk from Crater Rim (North Canterbury); Lachie John, Mount Edward; Maggie Wise, VinPro; Matthew Kerruish, Matt Connell Wines; and Regina Marks, Monte Christo.
In the young viticulturist competition, congratulations to winner Matthew Kerruish from Vinewise Viticulture who also works on his family vineyards and winery, Folding Hills Wines in Bendigo.
Well done to Braxton Benseman from Mt Difficulty, who came second and to Chavi Cleworth from Carrick, who came third. Also competing were Savannah McGhie from Burn Cottage; Olive Roberts, Peregrine; Abby Crawford and Hamish Anderson, both from Felton Road.
Both Lisa and Matthew are taking part in the Burgundy exchange in August so will sadly have to cede their spots in the national finals.
London Wine Fair Icon Chardonnay tasting
The London Wine Fair begins each year with a blind tasting, the wines selected by Sarah Abbott, master of wine, and Ronan Sayburn, master sommelier.
This year’s event was dubbed ‘‘Icon Chardonnay’’ and had an amazingly diverse selection from all corners of the globe. Countries represented included France, England, Italy, Germany, Spain, Greece, Switzerland, the United States, South Africa, Chile, Uruguay, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.
Once ‘‘the dust settled’’ it was fantastic to see two New Zealand wines in the top 10, with the 2020 Bell Hill Limeworks Chardonnay from North Canterbury and the 2021 Felton Road Bannockburn Chardonnay from Central Otago doing the country proud.
Top 10 Greatest Chardonnays of the World
1. Tolpuddle Vineyard 2023 Chardonnay, Coal River Valley, Tasmania, Australia.
2. Vasse Felix, Heytesbury Chardonnay 2020, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia.
3. Danbury Ridge, Octagon Block Chardonnay 2023, Essex, England.
4. Ruinart, Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2013, Champagne, France.
5. Domaine Henri Boillot 2022, Bâtard-Montrachet, Burgundy, France.
6. Bell Hill, Limeworks Chardonnay 2020, North Canterbury, New Zealand.
7. Shaw + Smith, M3 Chardonnay 2021, Adelaide Hills, South Australia, Australia.
8. Felton Road, Bannockburn Chardonnay 2021, Central Otago, New Zealand.
9. Antinori, Cervaro della Sala 2023, Umbria, Italy.
10. Domaine Donatsch, Unique Chardonnay 2024, Graubunden, Switzerland.
2024 Mount Edward Pisa Terrace
Central Otago Pinot Noir
Price RRP $85
Rating Excellent
Lovely nose, fragrant and
floral, ripe yet elegant,
hints of stony minerality,
flitting between
strawberry, cherry,
raspberry, a lightly
savoury quality. Quite
fine in the mouth,
classically medium-
weight, nicely
structured, great
integration, depth
here yet not
bombastic. A little
more earthiness
now, a wine that
demands your
attention and rewards
the effort.
2023 Carrick Organic The Magnetic Bannockburn
Pinot Noir
Price RRP $80
Rating Excellent
A more brooding quality,
touches of wildness,
graphite/lead pencil,
earthiness, herb and
savoury notes, the
focus less on the fruit
than on the other
complexities. Dry and
taut, tannic backbone
underpinning it,
stony gravels, earth,
herb, again the fruit in
the supporting role. A
salivatory quality on
the long close. Taut,
youthful, this is
crying out for food or
some time.
2023 Rockburn The Art Bendigo Pinot Noir
Price RRP $110
Rating Excellent to Outstanding
Immediately expressive
nose, sweetly ripe and
beautifully perfumed,
nice interplay between
red fruits, spices and
savoury aspects, herb
touches joining in.
Lovely velvety
mouthfeel, fine
tannins providing
good grip, excellent
fruit depth and super
integration. Bright,
vibrant, nothing
seems out of place.
Raring to go but still
with gas in the tank.
Just such a flavour
explosion.