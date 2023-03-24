Adding some floral colour to autumn

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Selecting plants that offer you a long flowering season and good seasonal choices, allows you to have plants blooming throughout the year.

Many summer flowering perennials have finished and now the autumn blooming plants, such as Aster, Helenium, Chrysanthemum are coming into flower.

One perennial that can be overlooked over the summer months is sitting in the shadows ready to take over. Even its name gives it away, Sedum spectabile ‘Autumn Joy ’ (Herbstfreude).

This easy-care plant has a lot to offer throughout the seasons, with its combination of architectural foliage and flowers that are attractive to bees and butterflies, but comes into its own now.

Plants with succulent, thick grey-green leaves, produce large flat heads of rich pink flowers in autumn, ageing to a coppery pink and eventually to a rusty red. If left on the plants they look great on a frosty morning or with a sprinkle of snow in winter.

In spring remove seed heads and divide and plant. Replant in a sunny location with well-drained soil or grow in a container.

Check out the combination of sedum, roses, and a selection of flowering perennials in the beds close to the winter garden.

Garden Life is produced by the Dunedin Botanic Garden.