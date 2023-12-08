Coming up roses

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Last weekend we saw how the "experts" did it.
Now it is time for the rest of us to try our luck.
Rain (and wind) are not wanted.
Admittedly, the visiting northerners were at a disadvantage, having to pick their prized roses so much earlier and then bring them south.
However, it was good news for the local entrants. Despite the presence of the North Island’s "heavy hitters", several of the most coveted awards went to the South.
South Canterbury’s Pauline O’Leary produced the champion of champions exhibit with a large stem of the popular rose "My Mum", earning two challenge trophies.
North Otago’s Val Clarke upstaged some strong competition to win the champion display vase section with a stunning arrangement of the heritage roses "Fantin Latour" and "Duchess de Montebello".
And Canterbury’s Michael and Marian Brown dominated the top table with champion blooms in the exhibition ("Teresa") and fully open ("Solitaire") categories.
This left Northland’s Violet Forshaw (small stem, "White Romance") and Te Awamutu’s Diana Jones (decorative, "Joan Monica") to represent the North Island on the champions table for large roses.
In the miniature rose championship section, it was a much different story with the northerners making a clean sweep of the trophies.
Both the North Otago and Otago shows this weekend are being held a week later than normal, so they didn’t clash with the national event.
This may have created a little headache for local growers/exhibitors as getting the timing right with blooms in the rose garden is crucial to success, as is the weather.
Rose shows have a long history, stretching back more than 100 years overseas. They were primarily designed as a venue for rose breeders to "show" off their latest creations to the keen gardeners and aspiring rosarians.
But these days the focus is more on societies putting on a show for the public, to celebrate the beauty of the "Queen of Flowers" with massed displays and to showcase the latest trends in roses.
The Otago society, which will mark its 75th anniversary in August next year, held its first show for the public in 1951 and has maintained that tradition ever since. Likewise for the North Otago society, which began in 1962.
For both groups the annual show is the highlight of the season, combining roses with plant sales, raffles and general conviviality. Exhibitors have done the hard yards: now all that’s needed is a good turnout from the public to make it all worthwhile.