Finches a treasured addition to garden

A female Gouldian finch at the Dunedin Botanic Garden aviary. PHOTO: NEALE MCLANACHAN

With summer happening in fits and starts in Ōtepoti the birds at the aviary are all in the process of moulting, except for our Gouldian finches.

Our teeny flock of males were busy moulting over the winter, and now that they are finally finished, they are looking stunning. Moulting can be a slow process for some bird species as it takes a lot of energy to grow new feathers, particularly for these small guys.

These usually shy little birds have become far more social as the days have warmed up and can been seen flying around the trees in their enclosure, sunbathing and preening each other. You do need to look very carefully though; despite their bright colours they can be hard to see.

These birds are well known for their beautiful adult plumage, with a vivid mix of reds, greens and yellows. The chests of the male birds are bright purple and the females a paler mauve, allowing their sex to be determined easily.

Gouldian finches are near threatened in the wild due to habitat loss in the northern territories of Australia. These largely seed-eating birds are particularly vulnerable to seed shortages as a result of fires and domestic animals grazing in the savanna woodland areas where these finches live.

Gouldian finches are a popular aviary bird all over the world and many colour mutations can be found, making them an attractive addition for bird keepers.

These handsome finches are a treasured addition to the Dunedin Botanic Garden aviary collection.

Garden Life is produced by Dunedin Botanic Garden. For further information contact Alisha Sherriff.