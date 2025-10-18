Journey into spring

Swallows Track at Herbert Forest is a two-hour loop through remnant and regenerating native forest. Photo: Clare Fraser

A southern spring can elicit a childlike joy. There’s relief. Aaaah, finally. Despite the grind of winter It DID happen. Each year can feel like a pleasant surprise.

But spring doing its thing during a personal winter can be jarringly incongruous. Perky bulbs and blousy blossoms rub it in. External cheeriness contrasts with internal sadness; there’s a touch of bitterness.

Pink fluffiness, chirping birdies mating desperately, a feverish instinct to duplicate oneself. Who would have thought that spring could actively grot you off?

No risk of that with our frozen-faced native bush, aloof in the face of external events. It’s above all that. But unlike emotional austerity in a human, the avoidance of lavish displays is part of our bush’s charm. It’s a uni-seasonal balm, deep and calm. Peace, constancy.

Native bush, an ever-present, reliable friend.

Veer off the road between Waianakarua and Herbert, and there it is, ready to receive you.

Swallows Track at Herbert Forest is a two-hour loop through remnant and regenerating native forest.

If you prefer your steps to be uphill, go clockwise.

The track starts off with so few natives and so many pest plants that you wonder whether tipuna would recognise the place as New Zealand. Growth increases its native quotient until, bodaciously, a massive rimu prongs skywards.

Marvelling, I was distracted by incoming footsteps. "Another person!", I greeted them. They responded, "I feel as if I’m miles away but I’ve just turned off State Highway 1. It’s incredible."

A hilltop cave has cultural significance to Māori. Photo: Clare Fraser

Wood pigeons whoosh. Bellbirds ring. Grey warblers and tui call. There are so many fantails it’s remarkable, this very remarkableness nudging forth an uncomfortable awareness of recent decline elsewhere.

Tree ferns and mature broadleaf thrive. Epiphytic ferns grow in mahoe trees.

It’s heartening. Our instinct to conserve may often come at the end of a dirty old plundering but the instinct can pay dividends.

Sometimes the surroundings aren’t so glam but there’s novelty value in feeling like a stubby sheep navigating through tall gorse forest. This is a walk through multiple mini worlds.

Delighting in spring. Photo: Clare Fraser

A hilltop cave has cultural significance to Māori. A sign politely asks us to ensure its integrity is protected for the future.

You can tell it could have made a perfectly cosy overnighter.

The ending is announced by the warm oily smell of eucalyptus leaf crushed underfoot and their leafy up-highness touched by the wind.

External forces have their way.

Photo: Clare Fraser

Nature has its moods.

Loss is normal.

Spring reminds us that so is renewal, larger than each of our little lives.

The delight of encountering a smiling spring lamb up the road says it all.