Kindness in a tough spot

Aramoana is many things, the most obvious being the awful events that happened there 33 years ago. But what human-inhabited spot on Earth has not witnessed the inhumane and even the horrific?
And Aramoana is more than its recent human past. It marks the destination of the harbour’s pathway to the sea. The white sandy beach allows for an escapist turning of the back on our human madness, facing dreamily seawards towards South America where our albatrosses reach in 12 days. Hitch a ride?
Not only does the saltmarsh cope with this stuff but it actively rolls with the punches.
Plants at the very edge of the harbour are so staunch that they’re just as happy on land as in salt water, like a penguin of the plant world.
Should we take nature’s lead and toughen up too? Maybe, maybe not. Maybe we already do enough of the "Fine thanks, yeah. All good".
Maybe these plants are secretly hating life in their own mouthless version of stoic silence. Some people believe in plant sentience.
So is pleasure, though. We humans are just as good at being kind to each other as cruel.
Detour on your return to appreciate Dunedin City Council’s heartwarm of an upgraded playground, a celebration of our instinct to nurture and care for others, even strangers.
All around the world we do it. That has to count for something.