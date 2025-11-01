Rated G but not for grown-ups

Movies aren’t what they were, Eva Wiseman writes.

There was a time when I thought of myself as a movie lover. A person for whom films were important. It’s a simple and popular way to make yourself seem interesting, with the added benefit that you get to watch telly.

I once took two weeks off work to go alone to the cinema every day, and my God, what heaven. Typically, it was me and two other old ladies in the matinee showing of an independent film; once a coated man, too, who gave an elaborate, negative review as the lights came up.

Sometimes I’d bake banana bread in the morning and chomp my way through it during the film’s peril, sex and violence, still warm. Proper nourishing, celestial stuff. Then I had children.

There was a brief moment when my two lives overlapped in the uncanny space that was "baby cinema". These are early-morning screenings open to people with babies under a year old, where the lights remain dim and the films are punctuated with the sounds of cries or mass defecation, not unlike the John Waters triple bill I saw at college. In 2015 I breastfed my baby through a 10am showing of Fifty Shades of Grey.

Today, though, while I still go to the cinema regularly, it is largely to see children’s films.

Which is why last Sunday I was sitting with my daughter, son and 7-year-old niece as a blur of girls in cat ears performed an under-sixes ultimate fighting championship in front of the screen.

There had been a party in the foyer, with cupcakes in the shape of technicolour cat faeces, and face painting and iced biscuits and popcorn. And as we were being herded into the cinema, we followed a wet trail of icing. One blue cupcake fell into the mechanism of the escalator, to be discovered at a later date, and a parent spilled an entire glass of orange juice down the stairs.

The experience of going to a children’s film as an adult continues to bewilder and overwhelm me as I enter my second decade dedicated monthly to the project. It feels not unlike standing beside a speeding train or being shot in the face by a glitter gun — an almighty rush, but one that contains the light, bright promise of death.

In the past, going to see a film felt like an escape; as a parent, it’s more like being chased. Quite often, sitting too close to the screen as a cascade of liquid rainbows bursts open and a child somewhere screams, I’ll think: "Oh, this is what it feels like to lose your mind."

Which is not always unpleasant. No, cushioned in a reclining chair in the womb of a cinema, there’s a comfort in the idea that you might allow yourself to simply relax your grip on reality until the lights come up, once all the lessons have been learned, all the quests completed.

We were seeing Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, in which the fourth wall is broken so many times there is the impulse to climb up and rebuild it. Perhaps to build a fifth wall, in fact, to prevent further fractures.

In one scene, the titular Gabby (a character whose enthusiasm I fear is pathological) turns to the audience and asks us to hold hands with the person next to us — I saw the blonde girl in front shyly reach out to a strange dad two seats over, who stoically refused to notice. My son asked what was happening during a scene about glittery kitty-litter, and I hissed through my sugared daze, "submit, baby!".

Halfway through the film I fell asleep, still holding a child’s hand. I awoke during a sequence where the characters had fallen into, I think, a bowl of apocalyptic cake mix and were chasing a sad bear.

The popcorn had given me the grim clarity of a hangover, and the air felt gummy. All cinema experiences crack you open — some to welcome in emotion, some knowledge, some simply bacteria. I felt the very moment a stye formed on the lid of my right eye.

I have a friend who is undecided about whether to have children, and talking to them yesterday, my experience at the cinema emerged, unintentionally, as an awkward metaphor for parenting: a bleak search for meaning muddled by moments of psychedelic joy. Was the film any good, they asked, and I told them it was a film about texture rather than plot and not suitable for adults.

On the walk home, I proudly kept the children all completely alive — even crossing roads, even as they asked why that grey man had fallen asleep standing up — no injuries, no kidnappings. No lunch either, but who was counting?

Outside we called my sister to warn her of our approach. I passed the phone to my niece, and when asked how the morning had been, she said quietly, turning away as if to protect me, "chaos". — The Observer