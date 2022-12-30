You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Barbecued pork, mango and herb salad
Serves 4-6
2 tsp each ground coriander and ground fennel
1 tsp each ground turmeric and ground cumin
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger
½ tsp ground chilli
2 Tbsp vegetable oil
4 pork scotch steaks
sea salt
Dressing
3 Tbsp each fish sauce and lime juice
1 Tbsp brown sugar
1 long red chilli, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, crushed
To serve
1 large mango, peeled, sliced
1 cup bean sprouts
2 spring onions, thinly sliced
1 small telegraph cucumber, halved, seeded, sliced
½ cup each mint, coriander, and Thai basil leaves
40g crispy pork crackling, roughly chopped (optional, see cook’s note)
Method
Mix the spices, garlic, ginger, chilli and oil together, then rub over the pork. Cover and chill for 1-24 hours. Season the pork with sea salt and cook on a preheated barbecue or in a little oil in a large frying pan over a medium-high heat. Cook for 3 minutes each side, or until just cooked through. Transfer to a plate and rest for 5 minutes.
Dressing: Stir all the ingredients together to dissolve the sugar.
To serve
Arrange half the mango, bean sprouts, spring onions, cucumber and herbs on a large platter. Top with the sliced pork, then the remaining salad ingredients. Spoon the dressing over everything, then top with the pork crackling, if using.
The book
Dish Summer, by Sarah Tuck and Claire Aldous, SCG Media, RRP $45