Friday, 30 December 2022

Barbecued pork, mango and herb salad

    1. Life & Style
    2. Summer Times

    Sarah Tuck. Photo: Supplied
    Sarah Tuck. Photo: Supplied
    One of the joys of summertime is making the most of fresh, seasonal ingredients by throwing them together in a tasty, light salad. Here Sarah Tuck and Claire Aldous spice up pork steaks with a rub and raid the herb patch. This spice marinade is also delicious on chicken and prawns.

    Claire Aldous. Photo: Supplied
    Claire Aldous. Photo: Supplied

    Barbecued pork, mango and herb salad

    Serves 4-6

    2 tsp each ground coriander and ground fennel

    1 tsp each ground turmeric and ground cumin

    2 cloves garlic, crushed

    1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

    ½ tsp ground chilli

    2 Tbsp vegetable oil

    4 pork scotch steaks

    sea salt

    Dressing 

    3 Tbsp each fish sauce and lime juice

    1 Tbsp brown sugar

    1 long red chilli, finely chopped

    2 cloves garlic, crushed

    To serve

    1 large mango, peeled, sliced

    1 cup bean sprouts

    2 spring onions, thinly sliced

    1 small telegraph cucumber, halved, seeded, sliced

    ½ cup each mint, coriander, and Thai basil leaves

    40g  crispy pork crackling, roughly chopped (optional, see cook’s note)

    Photo: Supplied
    Photo: Supplied

    Method

    Mix the spices, garlic, ginger, chilli and oil together, then rub over the pork. Cover and chill for 1-24 hours. Season the pork with sea salt and cook on a preheated barbecue or in a little oil in a large frying pan over a medium-high heat. Cook for 3 minutes each side, or until just cooked through. Transfer to a plate and rest for 5 minutes.

    Dressing: Stir all the ingredients together to dissolve the sugar.

    To serve

    Arrange half the mango, bean sprouts, spring onions, cucumber and herbs on a large platter. Top with the sliced pork, then the remaining salad ingredients. Spoon the dressing over everything, then top with the pork crackling, if using.

    The book

    Dish Summer, by Sarah Tuck and Claire Aldous, SCG Media, RRP $45

     