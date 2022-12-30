Sarah Tuck. Photo: Supplied

Claire Aldous. Photo: Supplied

Barbecued pork, mango and herb salad

Serves 4-6

2 tsp each ground coriander and ground fennel

1 tsp each ground turmeric and ground cumin

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

½ tsp ground chilli

2 Tbsp vegetable oil

4 pork scotch steaks

sea salt

Dressing

3 Tbsp each fish sauce and lime juice

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 long red chilli, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

To serve

1 large mango, peeled, sliced

1 cup bean sprouts

2 spring onions, thinly sliced

1 small telegraph cucumber, halved, seeded, sliced

½ cup each mint, coriander, and Thai basil leaves

40g crispy pork crackling, roughly chopped (optional, see cook’s note)

Photo: Supplied

Method

Mix the spices, garlic, ginger, chilli and oil together, then rub over the pork. Cover and chill for 1-24 hours. Season the pork with sea salt and cook on a preheated barbecue or in a little oil in a large frying pan over a medium-high heat. Cook for 3 minutes each side, or until just cooked through. Transfer to a plate and rest for 5 minutes.

Dressing: Stir all the ingredients together to dissolve the sugar.

To serve

Arrange half the mango, bean sprouts, spring onions, cucumber and herbs on a large platter. Top with the sliced pork, then the remaining salad ingredients. Spoon the dressing over everything, then top with the pork crackling, if using.

The book

Dish Summer, by Sarah Tuck and Claire Aldous, SCG Media, RRP $45