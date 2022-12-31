Vanya Insull. Photos: Melanie Jenkins, Flash Studios.

No Kiwi barbecue is complete without a potato salad. Mum of two, Vanya Insull, of VJ Cooks, is always keen to show how easy and exciting cooking can be and this recipe is no exception. The creamy pesto dressing goes well with the crispy bacon and perfectly boiled potatoes. She says if you take this to a potluck, she guarantees someone will ask you for the recipe.

Serves 6 as a side

Crispy bacon and pesto potato salad

150g streaky bacon

1kg baby potatoes, halved

1 tsp salt

½ cup sour cream

½ cup thick mayonnaise

¼ cup pesto

¼ cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes

1 Tbsp capers

1 handful fresh basil

Grill or fry the bacon until crispy. Allow to cool, then cut into bite-sized pieces.

Place the potatoes and salt in a large pot, cover with water and bring to a gentle simmer over a medium heat. Cook for 15-20 minutes until tender when pierced with a fork.

Drain, return to the pot, then add the sour cream, mayonnaise, pesto, sun-dried tomatoes and half the crispy bacon. Mix together.

Transfer to a serving dish and scatter with the remaining bacon. Garnish with capers and basil.

Serve warm or chill until ready to serve. It will keep well in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two days.

Tips and tricks The bacon can be grilled if you prefer, but frying it makes it crisper.

Everyday Favourites: Delicious, easy meal solutions for busy families, by Vanya Insull, Allen & Unwin NZ, RRP: $39.99.