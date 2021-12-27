Give it a go: Horse riding

Monday, 27 December 2021

    Sarah Bennetts says the best way to get into equestrian is to start with a lesson or trek. PHOTO:...
    Landscape gardener Sarah Bennetts was born in Queenstown to a "horsey" family.

    She rides with older sister Amy, and the pair compete in events around the country.

    Bennetts does it "for the love of the horses" and the friendships.

    "With horses, they’re a bit of a rollercoaster sometimes with emotions, in terms of injuries ... you find really good friends who go through a lot of what you go through."

    She says it is a "way of life".

    It is more than jumping on the horse and going for a ride, it is about learning how to feed, groom and care for them as well.

    Finding a riding school or going on a trek is the best way to start and they will provide everything you need.

    "Generally, in your local region there’ll be a [Facebook] page and someone will point you in the right direction."

    Lessons cost roughly $60-$80 for one hour and treks range from $45-$700, depending on the length and type of trek.

    "And then it snowballs from there," Bennetts jokes.

    In Queenstown it is a hobby that is best suited to summer,

    as riders tend to "hunker down" in winter.

    "You can spend hours out there after work with your horses and enjoying the cool evenings."

     — Cass Marrett

