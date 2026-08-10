Christchurch City Council has a new chief executive.

Interim chief executive Bede Carran was appointed to the role on Tuesday.

Carran joined the city council as its chief financial officer in 2024 and was appointed interim chief executive after the departure of Mary Richardson in April.

Richardson became chief executive following the resignation of Dawn Baxendale. Baxendale’s salary package was $548,548 in 2023, while Richardson’s total remuneration was $450,000.

Carran’s salary will be $450,000, excluding superannuation.

Carran was previously chief executive of Timaru District Council from 2016 to 2023 and Waimate District Council from 2014 to 2016.

Bede Carran. Photo: CCC

He said it is a privilege to be in the role.

“I’ve developed strong relationships throughout my time in local government and understand the challenges facing the sector,” he said in a statement.

“There’s a big job ahead for the council and I want to keep building on the strong progress in recent years.

“My immediate priority will be to ensure the council continues to operate effectively, efficiently and transparently, with community at the heart of everything it does.

“I’m looking forward to working with staff and the elected members, who always put the city at the forefront of everything we do.”

He will officially start in the role on Wednesday, August 12, and has signed a four-year term.

There were 127 applicants for the chief executive role. Three candidates were interviewed by the full council.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger announced Carran’s appointment on Tuesday morning.

“I’m delighted that Bede will be taking the role on a permanent basis,” Mauger said.

“He brings the steady hands the council needs as we face increasing financial pressure, high expectations from our community, as well as ongoing changes to local government.

“I look forward to working side-by-side with him.

“We will continue the long-term momentum for Christchurch and Banks Peninsula, as well as providing the excellent day-to-day service delivery our residents expect from us.”

-Allied Media