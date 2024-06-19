Australian states slap down 'fantasy' nuclear power plan

Peter Dutton's much-hyped nuclear energy policy has fallen flat with Labor premiers and failed to garner the backing of state Liberal leaders.

The Australian federal opposition leader wants to set up seven plants at existing coal-fired power stations if the coalition wins the next election, due before May 2025.

Plants would be built at Loy Yang in Victoria's Gippsland region, Callide and Tarong in Queensland, Mount Piper at Lithgow in central west NSW and Liddell in NSW's Hunter region.

Small modular reactors would also be located at Port Augusta in South Australia and Muja, in WA's South West region.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan said her government would not allow the federal opposition to add nuclear to the state's energy mix.

"They want to bring more expensive, more risky, more toxic energy solutions to the people of this country," Ms Allan told reporters at state parliament.

"We won't stand for that."

State Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio confirmed the Allan government would not repeal Victoria's nuclear ban if the federal opposition takes office and dubbed Mr Dutton's plan a "fantasy".

NSW Premier Chris Minns said his state's nuclear prohibition would not be removed under his watch either and suggested the proposal would stymie investment in solar and wind.

"We've got $30-odd billion of private capital invested in renewable energy," he said.

"If all of a sudden you were to introduce nuclear power, that investment is at real risk."

Queensland Premier Steven Miles claimed the prohibitive cost of establishing nuclear energy in Australia would push up power bills.

"That is not to mention how future generations, my kids, your kids will need to manage dangerous radioactive nuclear waste forever," he said in Cairns.

Victorian Liberal Leader John Pesutto said the state coalition had no plans for nuclear, but hasn't ruled out changing his mind.

He would not be drawn on whether he would lift Victoria's nuclear energy moratorium or if he would stand in the way of Mr Dutton's plan if elected premier in 2026 or if he'll campaign against it at the next federal election.

Queensland Liberal National Party leader David Crisafulli was more definitive, ruling out nuclear energy should his party win the state election in October.

"We've been very consistent, it's not part of our plan," he said. "Peter knows my position on it and there's no secret about that."

WA Energy Minister Reece Whitby said the plan made no sense.

"It is a recipe for a massive increases in everyone's household power," he said.

"Nuclear is hugely expensive (and) Peter Dutton is talking about massive taxpayer subsidies of billions of dollars will go on and on and on."

WA opposition energy spokesman Steve Thomas said there was a long way to go before nuclear energy would be pumping energy into any grid, especially in his state.

"I am not frightened of nuclear energy, but it has to stack up economically and there has to be community acceptance," he said.