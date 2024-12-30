Bushfire threat finally eases in Australia

The threat of bushfires on both sides of Australia has finally eased.

Warnings for an out-of-control blaze in Western Australia's Mid West region have been downgraded after crews worked successfully to slow its spread, while residents are counting the cost of a fire in Victoria's Grampians National Park which blackened more than 76,000ha.

WA authorities downgraded warnings on Sunday, more than a day after issuing an emergency alert for parts of Irwin, Mount Adams, Mount Horner and Yardarino due to a blaze which burned through more than 3200 hectares of land.

Even so, the fire is expected to continue over the next several days, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services WA said, with residents urged to stay alert because conditions could change.

Eighty firefighters on Sunday were battling the blaze and strengthening containment lines.

An evacuation centre was set up at Dongara with travel to the town possible only for essential reasons.

Warnings are expected to remain in place until later in the week, with holiday makers planning to stay in Dongara urged to make alternative plans.

Road closures have also disrupted travel along the Brand Highway between Midlands Road and Eneabba-Coolimba Road and Midlands Road in both directions between the Brand Highway and Mingenew.

More than 100 homes and businesses remained without power on Sunday in Yardarino, Mount Horner, Irwin, Mooriary, Springfield, Milo and Mount Adams.

Department of Fire and Emergency Services Mid West Superintendent Mark Bowen said crews had been battling challenging weather conditions.

"We have some containment on the western side that appears to be holding at this stage but will be tested during the day with some of the winds," he said on Sunday.

"We're expecting quite strong southerly winds gusting up to 50km/h and obviously that poses a safety risk for our firefighters on the ground."

In Victoria, financial help is on its way for bushfire-hit workers and sole traders in Victoria's Grampians region.

Farmers, tourism operators and others suffering income loss following the huge bushfire will be able to apply for up to 13 weeks of income support from Monday.

Three homes and nearly a dozen outbuildings were lost, with cooler conditions bringing some relief to crews battling the blaze by Sunday.

Authorities estimate it could be weeks until the fire is fully extinguished given its size and the challenging mountainous terrain.