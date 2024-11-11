Man killed by falling turbine blade at Victoria wind farm

A wind farm worker has been killed after being crushed by a falling turbine blade in Australia.

The man was working at Golden Plains Wind Farm in Rokewood, west of Melbourne, when he was crushed by the rotor blade shortly after 8am on Monday (local time), Victoria Police said.

"First responders attempted to revive the man, but he was declared deceased at the scene," police said in a statement.

The Golden Plains Wind Farm consists of two farms, East and West, owned by TagEnergy (85 percent) and Ingka Group.

The accident appears to have occurred at the East site.

The rotor blades used in the project are roughly more than 80 metres in length, according to the organisation's website.

Worksafe is investigating the incident.

Speaking at a press conference in Melbourne, Victoria's premier Jacinta Allan expressed her sympathies and noted the state had strong workplace safety regulations.

"Any accident in any workplace is indeed a deep concern and a tragedy," Ms Allan said.

Police will prepare a coroner's report.