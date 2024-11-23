Melbourne community grieves after teens' suspected methanol poisoning deaths

A grieving Melbourne community will turn their suburb blue and yellow in memory of two teens who died from suspected methanol poisoning while on holiday in Laos.

Holly Bowles, 19, died on Friday in a Bangkok hospital, one day after her best mate Bianca Jones, also 19, died in another hospital in the Thailand capital.

The girls from Beaumaris in Melbourne's southeast had been on holiday in Laos last week when they became ill along with a dozen other tourists in the popular tourist town of Vang Vieng.

Both girls were heavily involved with the Beaumaris Football Club which on Saturday posted a tribute to the pair, showing ribbons of blue and yellow, the club's colours, tied to a signpost of their home ground at Banksia Reserve.

"Join in and turn Beaumaris Blue & Yellow in loving memory of both girls gone too soon and in support of their grief-stricken parents," the club posted on Instagram.

It had held a "private get-together" for players and coaches on Friday night.

Ms Bowles' parents confirmed her death on Friday, saying they were always so incredibly proud of their daughter and she was "now at peace".

"We find comfort and solace in knowing that Holly brought so much joy and happiness to so many people," they said in a statement.

"Holly was living her best life travelling through Southeast Asia meeting new friends and enjoying incredible experiences."

Frank's cafe where Ms Bowles worked for more than two years, paid tribute to their co-worker, whom they described as a "staple" of the team.

"Holly was the best of us. She was sweet, incredibly kind, reliable, funny, diligent, hardworking and extremely capable," the cafe posted on Instagram.

"Believe me when I say that I couldn't fault her."

Ms Bowles was "loved and adored with all our hearts and we'll miss her so, so much", her co-workers said.

"Finally, to Holly, I'm just so thankful you walked through our door with a resume, kid. I'll never forget you mate."

Thai authorities have already confirmed Ms Jones had died of "brain swelling due to high levels of methanol found in her system".

The manager and owner of the hostel, where the two teens were staying, have since been detained by Laotian police.

Local federal MP Zoe Daniel offered her condolences to the teens' families, friends and local community.

"Both of these young friends were on the trip of a lifetime, a journey countless young Australians have enjoyed for generations," she said.

"That they were cruelly lost to a methanol poisoning event in Laos, so far from home, when they were supposed to be having the time of their young lives makes the pain all that more acute."

Foreign Minister Penny Wong paid tribute to both girls, saying "all Australians will be holding both families in their hearts".

The pair didn't leave their dorm at the Nana Backpacker Hostel 24 hours after going to Jaidee Bar and reported feeling unwell on November 13 before being rushed to hospitals in Bangkok.

The suspected methanol poisoning event in Vang Vieng has been linked to six deaths so far, including the two Australians, a British woman, an American and two Danish tourists.

It's believed all the affected tourists, consumed drinks laced with methanol.

The Australian government has updated its travel advice for Laos, telling residents to be alert to the potential risk of spirit-based drinks including cocktails.