Pilot, pregnant wife killed in Queensland plane crash

The wreckage of a plane that had two people on board when it went missing in central Queensland has been found.

Stockman Rhiley Kuhrt, described by Australia's 9News as a bush pilot, and his pregnant wife Maree died in the Piper Cherokee when it crashed, according to media reports.

A rescue helicopter crew spotted the crash site in the Clarke Ranges west of Proserpine about 10.15am on Monday.

The aircraft had departed the Natal Downs cattle station, south of Charters Towers, on Sunday afternoon.

The plane was reported missing after it failed to arrive at Lakeside Airpark, Proserpine by 6.30pm.

The bodies are yet to be formally identified and the couple's family asked for privacy.