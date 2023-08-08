Probe intensifies into fire that killed man, five boys

A shattered Queensland community grieving the loss of a man and five young boys in a devastating house fire has been offered solace by the premier during a visit to the island.

Annastacia Palaszczuk joined a high-ranking convoy of the state's emergency services to meet the firefighters, volunteers and neighbours who were first responders at the scene of the fatal house fire on Russell Island early on Sunday.

An emotional premier placed a floral tribute at a memorial site, before visiting students at the tiny Russell Island State School, who have lost two classmates.

"There's not a person across Queensland that wouldn't be impacted by this tragedy - so many young lives lost," Ms Palaszczuk said on Tuesday.

"There's a lot of emotion ... you can see how much the community is hurting, and to lose so many lives and so many young lives in such a tragic event.

"Our hearts break. These are innocent lives that are lost. These young children that won't have a future ... it's heartbreaking."

Investigators continue to comb through the charred debris of the Queenslander to determine the cause of the blaze that killed 34-year-old Wayne Godinet and five young boys, all aged under 12.

Police are keeping an "open mind" as they continue to gather evidence to identify the source of the fire as the distraught island community mourns after the tragedy.

The premier and Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll also visited with the islanders who rallied to unite the tiny community, offering comfort, donations and support for the people struggling to cope.

The children's mother, Samantha Stephenson, 28, survived the inferno after fleeing the two-storey home as it was engulfed in flames.

The deadly blaze has left the small Moreton Bay community in shock and looking for answers as they pay tribute to the children aged 11, 10, twin four-year-olds and a three-year-old.

Neighbours treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns continue to struggle with the loss of five young lives.

"They were beautiful boys," a neighbour told AAP.

"They had a trampoline out the front and they would spend hours out there.

"They also built a cubby house in the bush - we would see them coming and going."

Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said police continued to probe the fire, confirming some elements of the tragedy required closer scrutiny.

"No determination has been made at this stage as to whether this fire is suspicious or not," he said on Monday.

Det Supt Massingham said officers had previously been called to the house, and that Mr Godinet was known to police.

He said they were investigating whether Mr Godinet was allowed to be at the house, and that previous calls to the address were under review.

Police said a 21-year-old woman also escaped the blaze.

The women were released from hospital on Sunday night.