Relief crews on standby as Queensland region braces for 'disaster'

Relief crews are on standby as far north Queensland braces for more wild weather with another cyclone threat looming.

Heavy rain has again lashed the region, with the Douglas Shire north of Cairns one of the worst hit.

Landslips and rockfalls caused by the latest downpour have forced all roads north of the Daintree River to be closed, with one community recording 234mm.

Other Douglas Shire areas are on water restrictions after heavy rain damaged a supply main.

The wet weather has struck a region still reeling from record flooding caused by Tropical Cyclone Jasper just weeks ago.

State Minister Mark Ryan said they would be monitoring the far north, with emergency crews ready to be deployed from across Queensland if required.

"If there is extreme weather predicted for a particular area, additional resources will be deployed there as quickly as possible," he said.

A monsoon trough in the Gulf of Carpentaria may form a tropical low, with a low chance of developing further into a tropical cyclone on Sunday.

Even if another cyclone does not form, heavy rainfall and flooding warnings are expected across the far north.

Queensland Premier Steven Miles said work had been done to ensure emergency crews already on the ground were ready for the next disaster.

"We've made sure that we've rotated our first responders to manage their fatigue, to make sure that they have had days off between the disasters," he said.

"If and when the next one strikes, and we know in Queensland the next disaster is always just around the corner, we have to make sure they're ready."

Cairns Mayor Terry James said residents should start preparing with heavy rainfall to coincide with king tides.

"We ... need to be prepared for flash flooding and potentially cyclones."

The Cairns region is still counting the cost of flooding caused by Jasper, with Mr James predicting it would take up to two years to repair the damage.

Queensland's southeast is also recovering after storms hit Logan, the Gold Coast and Scenic Rim over the Christmas period.

Power has been restored after 130,000 homes lost electricity but the clean-up continues with 200 tonnes of waste collected at Logan alone.