Top Aussie doctor fights for life after home invasion

A top doctor is fighting for life after a violent home invasion, as police narrow in on a gang of suspects believed to be behind a multi-day crime spree.

Michael Yung, 61, remained in a critical condition at the Royal Adelaide Hospital on Tuesday after he was attacked in his home at Gilberton in Adelaide's inner north.

Police searched the area after they were called to reports of a break-in and assault soon after 4am on Monday but were unable to find the culprits.

Investigators were following "positive lines of inquiry", with all resources of Major Crime devoted to piecing together the events leading up to the attack, Detective Superintendent Des Bray said.

A group of at least five people were seen driving around in a black BMW and attempting to break into houses in the area early on Monday morning. They are also believed to have stolen a car from West Lakes, about 11km away in the city's west.

Suspects were seen on camera out the front of Dr Yung's home attempting to open his son's car around the time of the incident.

Dr Yung's son, who was at the premises at the time of the attack, was "distraught" but thankfully uninjured, Det Supt Bray said.

Detectives believe the attack is connected to up to 15 incidents, including attempted break-ins and car thefts, across Adelaide over the last few days.

While the investigation was still in its initial stages, Det Supt Bray said he was very happy with its progress.

"I hope that we can get an outcome for the family in this matter but that doesn't take away the terrible suffering that the family are experiencing at the moment and the injuries to Michael," he told reporters on Tuesday.

Tributes have flowed for Dr Yung, head of the Women's and Children's Hospital's paediatric intensive care medical unit.

"He is respected and much loved for the work that he does," Police Minister Joe Szakacs said.

"I, as a dad with young children, have spent some significant time in the emergency department of Women's and Children's and the care with which our clinicians undertake their role in support of our families is extraordinary.

"This is a horrible, horrible set of circumstances and I'm heartened to see the outpouring of support that has been offered at this really troubling and difficult time."

SA Health Minister Chris Picton said it was an incredibly sad day for the state's health family.

"Dr Michael Yung has been there for so many South Australian children and families at their darkest times - now it is time for all of us to be there for him and his family," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Over the past few years I've been witness to Michael's incredible intellect and compassion - completely and totally dedicated to the care of the children of our state."

Major Crime detectives and specialist forensic officers examined the scene on Monday and are continuing their investigations.

"I expect the perpetrators of this horrible crime will be found and brought to justice," Mr Szakacs said.