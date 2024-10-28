Clara Ballantyne

It only took about a year of competitive debating for Clara Ballantyne to become the New Zealand team captain for secondary schools.

Debating was important to her because it gave people who felt unheard a voice and helped her learn to understand other people’s beliefs.

‘‘Debating challenges people who are very opinionated ... because it forces you to consider other perspectives, even ones you disagree with.’’

Clara has a particular interest in history and geography.

‘‘I’m interested in the way people interact with each other.

‘‘I care a lot about people and maximising good outcomes ... I think history is the best way to look at that.’’

She preferred to stay busy all the time to get things done.

‘‘I think I kind of thrive off that intense focus.

‘‘My approach to things is that it’s better when you are busy because you have momentum.’’

She did not find her life overwhelming because she loved what she was doing.

Next year she wanted to study geography and statistics at university.

It was a big honour for her to receive the Class Act nomination.

She remembered looking up to former Columba recipients when she was younger.

Achievements

Academic prefect (2024); NCEA level 2 excellence endorsement (2023); outstanding scholarship in history (2023); scholarship in geography (2023); 7th at the World Schools Debating Championships (2024); New Zealand Model Parliament (2023); New Zealand Model United Nations (2023); Otago regional team winner debating (2024); top academic at Columba College years 7-12; Royal New Zealand Ballet dancer; mentor for women in Stem (2023).

Role model

Author Arundhati Roy.

Hopes for the future

Help make the world a fairer place through working with a government body, the United Nations or a NGO.

Monet Morrison

From a young age Monet Morrison, 17, has always been a ‘‘valuable asset’’ for her family and friends.

Her contributions to the culture at Columba College earned her a Class Act nomination this year.

Monet formed the school’s first dance team which has been competing nationally for about three years.

She began dancing with Raza School of Dance when she was 6.

‘‘I was always enthralled by the performing arts.

‘‘I remember watching the Step Up franchise with Mum, and I started jumping on the couch and dancing along and then my mum knew from there I had to get into dancing.’’

Monet began working at her parents’ salon, Moha, aged 13 when an apprentice broke his hand.

They kept her because she proved to be a valuable asset, she said.

She was also classically trained in singing and starred in her school’s production of Mamma Mia last year.

She had a diary full to the brim with things she had to do, but loved being busy.

It was the sheer joy of seeing the end result that kept her motivated, she said.

‘‘I don’t think I’ve achieved balance but I love being busy.

‘‘Some people might find it obsessive but I find it helps me a lot.’’

She said her dad made her get a driver’s licence as soon as possible because he could not keep driving her to all of her activities.

Monet is looking forward to studying a subject in humanities at the University of Otago.

Achievements

Deputy head prefect (2024); formal committee (2023-24); Kapa Haka (2022-24); hip-hop dance; MPIRE dance group; senior madrigal choir; Tiakaka committee; lead in Mamma Mia school musical; Sheilah Winn Regional Showcase performer; Agnus Loudon Award for a senior school student to develop talent in a field of arts (all 2023); Sarah and Anna Somerville Trophy for excellence in the performing arts (2023); Shona T Henderson Merit Award to a year 11 student for consistent service & diligence (2022); Blues for academic, arts (2021, 2022 and 2023); emerging student coach of the year (2022); Columba Service Award (2023); form captain (2022-23); NCEA level two excellence in classical studies and english.

Role model

Parents Kylie Hayes and Nelson Morrison.

Hopes for the future

Make a difference for others and travel the world.