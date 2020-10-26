Billy Te Kahika quits Advance NZ party

Billy Te Kahika. Photo: NZ Herald

Advance NZ co-leader Billy Te Kahika has severed ties with the party after it failed to make it into Parliament.

An email sent to party supporters by co-leader and former National MP Jami-Lee Ross last night said Te Kahika informed Advance NZ candidates that he has decided not to continue with the party.

"Naturally this is sad for us all," Ross said.

He said Te Kahika has inspired many people around New Zealand, saying this is not the end of the party.

"Advance NZ will be continuing, and will be restructuring into the next phase of our journey.

"The haste of the election campaign meant everything was done in a hurry. Our reconstituted party, with more time now, will be the democratic, transparent and professional party that members, supporters and candidates deserve.

"In the coming months we will be completing the review that was started a few days ago.

"The plan for the future will see a special general meeting held early next year, and a reconstituted party, with a new nationwide structure, continue in preparation for 2023," Ross said.

On election night, Advance NZ got 20,841 party votes, or 0.9% of the preliminary vote, well short of the 5% threshold for seats in Parliament.

Advance NZ grew a large social media following off the back of conspiracy theories and opposition to Covid-19 lockdowns.