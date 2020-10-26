Monday, 26 October 2020

Billy Te Kahika quits Advance NZ party

    1. News
    2. Decision 2020

    Billy Te Kahika. Photo: NZ Herald
    Billy Te Kahika. Photo: NZ Herald
    Advance NZ co-leader Billy Te Kahika has severed ties with the party after it failed to make it into Parliament.

    An email sent to party supporters by co-leader and former National MP Jami-Lee Ross last night said Te Kahika informed Advance NZ candidates that he has decided not to continue with the party.

    "Naturally this is sad for us all," Ross said.

    He said Te Kahika has inspired many people around New Zealand, saying this is not the end of the party.

    "Advance NZ will be continuing, and will be restructuring into the next phase of our journey.

    "The haste of the election campaign meant everything was done in a hurry. Our reconstituted party, with more time now, will be the democratic, transparent and professional party that members, supporters and candidates deserve.

    "In the coming months we will be completing the review that was started a few days ago.

    "The plan for the future will see a special general meeting held early next year, and a reconstituted party, with a new nationwide structure, continue in preparation for 2023," Ross said.

    On election night, Advance NZ got 20,841 party votes, or 0.9% of the preliminary vote, well short of the 5% threshold for seats in Parliament.

    Advance NZ grew a large social media following off the back of conspiracy theories and opposition to Covid-19 lockdowns.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter