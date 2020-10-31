Greens to vote on proposed Labour deal

Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw. Photo: RNZ

Green Party delegates will vote on whether to accept a proposed deal with Labour this afternoon.

Several rounds of talks on potential areas of cooperation between the two parties concluded on Thursday.

Neither side has said what exactly was on the table, but RNZ understands Greens co-leader James Shaw has been offered the climate-change portfolio.

The Green Party will present the deal to about 150 regional delegates for a vote later today, and 75% of them must support it for the deal to be accepted when they vote at 4pm.