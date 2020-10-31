Saturday, 31 October 2020

Greens to vote on proposed Labour deal

    1. News
    2. National

    Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw. Photo: RNZ
    Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw. Photo: RNZ
    Green Party delegates will vote on whether to accept a proposed deal with Labour this afternoon.

    Several rounds of talks on potential areas of cooperation between the two parties concluded on Thursday.

    Neither side has said what exactly was on the table, but RNZ understands Greens co-leader James Shaw has been offered the climate-change portfolio.

    The Green Party will present the deal to about 150 regional delegates for a vote later today, and 75% of them must support it for the deal to be accepted when they vote at 4pm.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter