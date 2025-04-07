300 turn out for 15th Feastock

Robots In Love perform at the 15th Feastock festival in Dunedin on Saturday. Photos: Stephen Jaquiery

A backyard in Dalmore, Dunedin, sure looks suitable for a music festival when a stage and seating are set up and about 300 people are taking in the sights and sounds.

As the story goes, it was also obvious enough to Fea St flatmates playing backyard cricket amid overgrown bush and so Feastock got its start in 2009 after some landscaping work.

It has flourished and one of the original organisers, Callum Hampton, is now the property owner.

Callum Hampton (left) and Stephen Marshall — holding Rosie Simmonds-Marshall, 2, — stage a music festival in Fea St, Dunedin.

Ten bands played in front of the amphitheatre on Saturday at the festival’s 15th edition and Mr Hampton said variety of styles was key to the event.

Barbecued food without additional charge was another feature.

Mr Hampton’s band Left or Right, which included another Feastock festival organiser and founder, Stephen Marshall, was the headline act this year.

