70-year-old falls short in Cook Strait swim

Dunedin's Steve Prescott has fallen short in his attempt to be the oldest person to swim Cook Strait.

A live swim tracker monitoring Mr Prescott's progress showed he abandoned the swim soon after midday.

He had been in the water for more than four hours and swum over 10km of the 23km distance.

Steve Prescott gets in practice laps in ahead of his attempt at becoming the oldest man to swim the Cook Strait this weekend. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The 70-year-old told the ODT before today's record attempt that he wanted to tick off a long-standing bucket-list experience.

The previous oldest person to complete the swim was 63 years old.

‘‘Now's the time, before I get too old — I don’t think I could get any fitter,’’ he said.

Today was his first attempt at swimming Cook Strait.