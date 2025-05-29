837 drivers pass checkpoint - one fails

Photo: ODT Files

Dunedin police operating impairment checkpoints tested over 800 drivers - and just one was over the limit.

Out of 838 people who underwent breath testing procedures, only one person was found to be driving over the legal limit, Acting Sergeant Matt Nichols, of Dunedin, said.

‘‘It's always sad when we get a person who's failed, but for the other 837 that didn't, that's always a success,’’ he said.

At 7.20pm yesterday, a 50-year-old man drove through an impairment checkpoint on State Highway 88 in Sawyers Bay.

When speaking with police, he admitted having four alcoholic drinks.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 337mcg — the legal limit is 250mcg.

As a result he received an infringement notice, Sgt Nichols said.

The Sawyers Bay checkpoint was one of three operating last night, the other two were at Anzac Ave and in the Sunnyvale area.

