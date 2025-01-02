Thursday, 2 January 2025

$8k bike theft bad break for shop owner

    By Grant Miller
    A broken front shop window and the theft of a bicycle worth thousands of dollars brought a disappointing start to 2025 for Off The Chain Cycles owner Jeremy Forlong in Dunedin yesterday. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    A phone call from police about 6.30am heralded a disheartening start to the new year for a Dunedin bicycle shop owner.

    The front window of Off The Chain Cycles in Cumberland St, central Dunedin, had been smashed yesterday morning and a bicycle worth thousands of dollars was gone.

    The Cannondale Topstone Carbon gravel bike that had been on display beside the window before the theft had a retail value of about $8300, shop owner Jeremy Forlong said.

    Its disappearance and the broken window were "not ideal", he said amid a cleanup on the first day of 2025.

    The missing bike. Photo: supplied
    Glass from the broken window had travelled about 15m, he said.

    "They’ve hit it with a lot of force," Mr Forlong said.

    Police said they had noticed the broken window early yesterday morning and inquiries were ongoing about the burglary.

    grant.miller@odt.co.nz

     

