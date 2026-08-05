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Dunedin

‘A Dunedin idea’: New Zealand Horse Ambulance Trust turns 10

Dunedin equine veterinarian Dr Peter Gillespie co-founded the New Zealand Horse Ambulance Trust in 2016. Its fleet is now ten horse ambulances strong and attend more than 700 race meetings, equestrian events and A&P shows across the country each year. Photo: Gregor Richardson
Dunedin equine veterinarian Dr Peter Gillespie co-founded the New Zealand Horse Ambulance Trust in 2016. Its fleet is now ten horse ambulances strong and attend more than 700 race meetings, equestrian events and A&P shows across the country each year. Photo: Gregor Richardson
Dunedin equine veterinarian Dr Peter Gillespie co-founded the New Zealand Horse Ambulance Trust in 2016. Its fleet is now ten horse ambulances strong and attend more than 700 race meetings, equestrian events and A&P shows across the country each year. Photo: Gregor Richardson
Tim Scott
Tim Scott
Tim ScottReporter
Wednesday, August 5, 2026
News|Dunedin
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