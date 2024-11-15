Activists protest cruise ship industry

Passengers from the cruise ship Celebrity Edge walk past Climate Liberation Aotearoa protesters in Port Chalmers yesterday.

Cruise ship passengers were met by climate change protesters in Port Chalmers yesterday.

Celebrity Edge, which has capacity for 2900 passengers and 1300 crew, arrived in Port Chalmers just after 7.30am yesterday.

About 12 Climate Liberation Aotearoa protesters met the passengers as they got off the ship in Port Chalmers.

Climate Liberation Aotearoa spokeswoman Annabel Hankin said the protesters wanted to "connect" with the passengers.

They wanted to put pressure on the cruise industry.

Cruise ship Celebrity Edge rises above the Port Chalmers skyline yesterday morning. PHOTOS: GERARD O’BRIEN

"We wanted to let them know the harms of the cruise ship industry and to encourage them to look into it themselves."

The ship left at 5pm, bound for Fiordland.