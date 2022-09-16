Aerobics are no trouble for Harry

An Otago Boys’ High School pupil is hoping to blaze a trail for more boys to take up competitive aerobics.

Harry Easton (16) will be one of the few male competitors at this weekend’s National Schools Sports Aerobics Championships in Invercargill.

"I’m really excited. I love the routine — it’s lots of good fun — so I’m really excited to head away."

The year 12 pupil has been dancing since he was 2 years old, but said aerobics was a whole new level.

"It’s just go, go, go for one minute 30, whereas sometimes [in dancing] you might get a little rest [but] in aerobics you don’t get a rest at all.

"You’re pushing yourself to your absolute limits."

After originally performing in a duo, Harry decided to go it alone this year, competing solo for the first time.

His coach, Hannah Alcock (21), said she could not be more proud of Harry.

Harry Easton is competing at the National Schools Sports Aerobics Championships in Invercargill this weekend. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Despite coaching aerobics for seven years, she said Harry was the first boy she had coached.

"I’ve normally just taught girls. That was really cool to be able to teach a guy."

Harry said despite competing in a female-dominated sport, he felt supported by his school.

"My rector, Richard Hall, he’s been awesome with it, he was super supportive."

Harry hoped to pave the way for more boys take up the sport in the future.

"It is something a lot different that people are not used to but just to be able to [compete at nationals] and show people, you know what, guys can do this stuff and it’s all good if they do.

"It’s really cool to see and hopefully [me competing] will inspire some growth in a way."

Miss Alcock shared his sentiment.

"Hopefully with Harry [the popularity of aerobics] will rise and more boys will see that it’s actually a real cool sport and will get into it a little bit more."

Nic Duff