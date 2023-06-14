Alleged Taieri thief threatened officers

Dunedin police have arrested a 28-year-old for allegedly stealing a bicycle before making threats to officers.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to a Taieri property about 10pm yesterday after the man was seen stealing a bike from a shed.

‘‘During the evening he was riding it around the area.

‘‘Members of the public called police about his suspicious behaviour — loitering and looking into vehicles.’’

Snr Sgt Bond said he was located in Taieri Rd and was arrested.

He is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on charges relating to burglary and threatening behaviour.