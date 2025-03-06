Angry ASB customer gets more than he banked on

An angry customer allegedly threatened to rob Dunedin's ASB Bank. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Talking about robbing a bank while inside a bank is a surefire way to end up in court, Dunedin police say.

Police were called to the ASB bank in George St after a man allegedly threatened to rob the business.

The 22-year-old was making a withdrawal yesterday when he got into a dispute with a staff member working at the bank, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

During the dispute, the man told the staff member he would come back and ‘‘rob the bank,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

As a result, police were called and the man was located nearby.

He was charged with speaking threateningly and was due to appear in Dunedin District Court this morning.

‘‘In airport security you don’t talk about bombs, in banks you don't talk about robbing them,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz