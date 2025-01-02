Another Dunedin store hit by smash and grab

One of the smashed windows at Cash Converters in South Dunedin this morning. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Dunedin Police are investigating another smash and grab incident at a city store overnight.

A police spokesman said the front window of Cash Converters was smashed in King Edward St and the incident was reported to police about 5.10am this morning.

He said investigators were treating it as a burglary at this stage, because cans of spray paint appeared to have been taken from the store.

But other items may also have been taken that had not yet been identified, he said.

‘‘An assessment and examination will be made by our forensic staff.

‘‘Obviously, an inquiry will determine if anything else was taken as well.

‘‘So inquiries are still very much ongoing on that one.’’

The incident follows another smash and grab burglary at the Off The Chain Cycles bike shop in Cumberland St, central Dunedin, yesterday morning.

The front window was smashed and a Cannondale Topstone Carbon bicycle worth $8300 was taken.

However, the police spokesman said he could not say if the two incidents were linked.

‘‘I don't know at this stage. It's too early to tell.’’

john.lewis@odt.co.nz