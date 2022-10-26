Wednesday, 26 October 2022

11.58 am

Armed police swoop on Dunedin property

    Armed police responding to disorder in Mornington have taken one person into custody.

    A squad of armed officers could be seen on Mitchell Avenue this morning after being called to an incident at what is believed to be a boarding house.

    Stuff reported a witness heard “screaming, running back and forth [and] bashing” before the police arrived.

    A police spokeswoman said police were called to a disorder incident and one person was taken into custody.

    Inquiries are continuing.

     

     

     

     

     

