Armed police swoop on Dunedin property

Armed police responding to disorder in Mornington have taken one person into custody.

A squad of armed officers could be seen on Mitchell Avenue this morning after being called to an incident at what is believed to be a boarding house.

Stuff reported a witness heard “screaming, running back and forth [and] bashing” before the police arrived.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a disorder incident and one person was taken into custody.

Inquiries are continuing.