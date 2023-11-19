Armed robber flees with cash from Dunedin BP

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Dunedin petrol station was the scene of an armed robbery this evening.
A police spokeswoman said at 6.15pm a man armed with a weapon entered the BP in Princes St and demanded staff hand over money.
The man then left the petrol station and was seen getting into a vehicle heading north in Lees St.
Officers conducted extensive searches of the area but have not yet located the man or the vehicle.
A reporter at the scene said police dogs and armed police were seen around the petrol station.
At this stage police are taking statements from victims.