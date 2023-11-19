Armed robber flees with cash from Dunedin BP

Armed police and a dog handler unit could be seen at the BP in Princes St near the Kensington Oval this evening. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A Dunedin petrol station was the scene of an armed robbery this evening.

A police spokeswoman said at 6.15pm a man armed with a weapon entered the BP in Princes St and demanded staff hand over money.

The man then left the petrol station and was seen getting into a vehicle heading north in Lees St.

Officers conducted extensive searches of the area but have not yet located the man or the vehicle.

A reporter at the scene said police dogs and armed police were seen around the petrol station.

At this stage police are taking statements from victims.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz