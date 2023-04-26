Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Arrest after man seen with rifle

    By Oscar Francis
    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    Officers stand outside the Caledonian Gymnasium in South Dunedin after arresting a man who was spotted carrying an air rifle.

    A police spokesman said officers responded to reports of a firearm being carried by a man in Andersons Bay Rd about 12.20pm yesterday.

    Officers, armed as a precaution, responded and located two men and an air rifle.

    A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying or possessing a firearm.

    He would appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday, the spokesman said.

    No injuries were reported in the incident.

     

