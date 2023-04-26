Arrest after man seen with rifle

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Officers stand outside the Caledonian Gymnasium in South Dunedin after arresting a man who was spotted carrying an air rifle.

A police spokesman said officers responded to reports of a firearm being carried by a man in Andersons Bay Rd about 12.20pm yesterday.

Officers, armed as a precaution, responded and located two men and an air rifle.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying or possessing a firearm.

He would appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday, the spokesman said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.