A Dunedin library-goer was left with a bleeding nose after being punched in the face by a man who confronted him outside, police say.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were alerted to the assault outside the Dunedin City Library at 6.45pm on Tuesday.

As a 57-year-old man was exiting the library, he was confronted in the courtyard by a 56-year-old man who was known to him, Sgt Lee said.

“After a verbal altercation, the 56-year-old male has thrown a single punch, striking the other male in the face, causing his nose to bleed.”

The assault was captured by CCTV cameras.

Police were continuing their inquiries to locate and speak to the 56-year-old man, who was well-known to them, Sgt Lee said.

Police were also called to the Octagon regarding another incident at 4.40pm on Monday.

Members of the public observed an intoxicated man walking on to the road and around stationary vehicles waiting at the traffic lights, Sgt Lee said.

“As a vehicle began to pull away at the green light, the male kicked the back of the vehicle.”

When they arrived, police found a 40-year-old man who was well-known to them.

The man was arrested for breaching his bail conditions.

He was held in custody and appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday.

About 4.30pm on Tuesday, police responded to Castle St after reports from Campus Watch about a suspected intoxicated driver.

The vehicle in question was stopped in Leith St.

Behind the wheel was a 33-year-old man who “was exhibiting signs of recent alcohol consumption”, Sgt Lee said.

The man recorded a breath alcohol level of 677mcg — nearly three times the legal limit for adults of 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

“He was aggressive towards police throughout the procedure.”

The man was bailed to appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date, charged with driving with excessive breath alcohol, third or subsequent, Sgt Lee said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz