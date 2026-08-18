SECTIONS
News|Dunedin
News|Dunedin
Latest News
1
WorldAugust 18

ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard dead at 77

2
NationalAugust 18

Dedicated flu wards set up as ‘yuck’ strain hits NZ hard

3
ChristchurchAugust 18

Plans unveiled for another major museum redevelopment in Canterbury

4
NationalAugust 18

'Not acceptable': Tens of thousands of over-65s can't afford essentials

5
ChristchurchAugust 18

‘Harmful message’: Parents say they’ve lost trust in school’s leadership