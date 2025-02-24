Attempted break-in foiled after ruckus on roof

An attempted break-in of a South Dunedin home was foiled after the would-be burglar started making a ruckus by jumping up and down on the roof.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to a Council St property at 5am this morning after a resident on the street found a would-be burglar on his roof.

The 31-year-old man was seen running around and jumping up and down on the residents' roof during his attempted break-in.

He had also damaged a door with his alleged attempts.

Police were called and the man was still hanging around the property when they arrived.

He was arrested and charges were likely, Sgt Lee said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz