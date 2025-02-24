Attempted break-in foiled after ruckus on roof

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An attempted break-in of a South Dunedin home was foiled after the would-be burglar started making a ruckus by jumping up and down on the roof.
Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to a Council St property at 5am this morning after a resident on the street found a would-be burglar on his roof.
The 31-year-old man was seen running around and jumping up and down on the residents' roof during his attempted break-in.
He had also damaged a door with his alleged attempts.
Police were called and the man was still hanging around the property when they arrived.
He was arrested and charges were likely, Sgt Lee said.