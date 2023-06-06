Autographed jerseys up for auction

The moment has passed, and for many die-hard Highlanders fans, it is committed to memory.

The Highlanders’ recent home game, where it won 35-30 against the Reds, was historic for several reasons — but mainly because it was All Blacks and Highlanders great Aaron Smith’s last home game for the team, and it was the last time the team would wear an Adidas-manufactured jersey.

The problem is, memories fade.

So the Highlanders have put their autographed jerseys from the special game in a public online auction, so fans can buy them, frame them, worship them, or parade around in them saying: "I was there".

And most importantly, each time they see it or wear it, it will stir memories of the last home game Smith played for the Highlanders.

Highlanders commercial co-ordinator Samantha McAuley said the jerseys had been washed and were already fetching great bids.

Not surprisingly, Smith’s jersey was attracting the most attention, with a bidder from France already bidding about $3170 for it.

"We’re expecting bids on that jersey to go much higher yet.

"If anyone gets it for under $5000, they’ll be getting a good bargain," Ms McAuley said.

"The jerseys are historic because they were worn by the team at their last home game of the 2023 season; it’s the last jersey that will be provided by Adidas; and it was the last time a lot of our boys were wearing our home jersey at home, including Aaron Smith."

Highlanders commercial co-ordinator Samantha McAuley (left) and Salvation Army regional relationships manager Jade Zeina examine the Highlanders jerseys from Aaron Smith’s last home game, which are up for auction. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Ms McAuley said the money raised would go to the Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal.

She was not sure how much would be raised in the auction.

"Obviously, we want to get as much as we possibly can because it’s for the Salvation Army.

"They do so much good in the community."

Salvation Army regional relationships manager Jade Zeina said the organisation was "absolutely over the moon" about the Highlanders’ support.

"We’re so privileged that they chose us to support.

"In Dunedin, we’re seeing a lot more people coming to us for help — a new clientele of people is coming through because of the rising cost of living.

"So this money will be coming at just the right time because with winter arriving, there’s even more pressure and increased cost to household budgets.

"Their support will make a huge difference for the families that we work with."

The online auction closes on Friday.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz