He likes belly rubs and scratches under the chin, but his Jurassic trainers have not yet had much luck getting him to stop chewing and shredding things. Tūhura Otago Museum living environments co-ordinator and trainer Samantha Edwards-Ingle hoped that kind of behaviour would be under control by the time the public got to meet the baby Tyrannosaurus rex at the opening of the museum’s Dinosaurs: Surviving Extinction exhibition, on September 5. Ms Edwards-Ingle said apart from the behavioural training, the only other thing he needed was a name. After an exhaustive online request , three have made the short-list — Rexy, Isaac and Neill. “So Rexy obviously comes from Tyrannosaurus rex; Neill is a tribute to Jurassic Park actor and Kiwi, the late Sir Sam Neill; and Isaac was the other name that made the top three list. “We’re not sure why.” ©Allied MediaTūhura Otago Museum living environments co-ordinator and dinosaur trainer Samantha Edwards-Ingle with a baby Tyrannosaurus Rex, which will greet visitors to the museum's "Dinosaurs: Surviving Extinction" exhibition, on September 5. Photo: Peter McIntosh The museum was now calling on the public to choose their favourite name from the top-three list, and submit it on the museum’s Facebook page, she said. “Sir Sam Neill is proving to be the most popular so far — by a long shot.” While many children loved dinosaurs, some were scared by all the large teeth, and the baby T. rex model aimed to enamour small children. “I reckon lots of kids around Dunedin and outside of Dunedin are going to really be excited to see him and the other dinosaurs in the exhibition. “He's going to be our little mascot, pretty much, so he's going to be hanging around for kids to get photos with him; they can come and pet him, and see him roar as well.” He would also feature in some puppet shows as part of the exhibition, she said. Submissions for naming the baby T. rex will close on Friday. john.lewis@odt.co.nz