Barriers then tickets on way for errant parkers

Concrete barriers are being installed at Dunedin sports grounds as part of a campaign for orderly parking.

The broad programme will provide more parking, five-minute drop-off and pick-up parks, mobility parks, better pedestrian access and lighting, cycle stands and concrete barriers to prevent motorists parking on grass, the Dunedin City Council has said.

The campaign is to begin with an education phase at the start of the winter sports season, but motorists who park illegally can soon expect to be ticketed.

Council compliance solutions manager Ros MacGill said some of Dunedin’s busiest sports grounds were experiencing parking problems that were putting pedestrians, sports ground users and road users at risk.

This included parking illegally and dangerously, such as double parking, parking on grass verges, on yellow lines, traffic islands and across driveways.

“We’re starting an education campaign at the start of the winter sports season this month urging Dunedin’s sports community – particularly parents, caregivers, coaches and supporters – to be courteous and thoughtful when parking near sports grounds,” she said.

“During the winter sports season, our parking officers will hand out reminder notices and talk to motorists to encourage them to park with consideration for the safety of others.

"Once we’ve raised awareness on this, we’ll begin to issue infringements to vehicles that are parked illegally.”