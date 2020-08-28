Bathgate Park School reviewing incident

Bathgate Park School. Photo: Google Maps

Police and the Ministry of Education have been made aware of an incident in which a Bathgate Park School pupil made threats using an improvised weapon.

The school was locked down for about 15 minutes on Tuesday after a pupil picked up an object in the classroom and threatened to use it as a weapon.

Principal Katrina Robertson said the school had been in contact with police and the ministry, and was working with the learning support team.

It was reviewing the incident and doing everything it could to ensure it could not happen again, she said.

"We reacted in an immediate and quick manner, successfully resolving the situation within a short timeframe," Ms Robertson said

Contact had been made with the families and class involved.

Ministry of Education sector enablement and support deputy secretary Katrina Casey said it was aware of an incident at the school and had provided support.

"The school has sought appropriate advice and are managing this situation."